Miami's Gun Buyback Program Preys On Residents To Hand Over Firearms To Support Fight Against Russia

The City of Miami has become very creative in an attempt to disarm residents through a voluntary gun buyback program that will supposedly help "provide safety and defense equipment to Ukraine."

Called "Guns 4 Ukraine," the flyer on the Miami government website reads:

Your donations will be used to assist the Ukraine support efforts. Receive a gift card starting at $50 for an old, unused, or found weapons, no questions asked. Do your part to make our streets safer. Visa Gift Cards will be exchanged for the weapons in the following amounts: $50 Firearm, $100 Shotgun or Rifle, and $150 High-powered assault rifle (.223 Caliber, AR-15, AK-47).

City officials outlined how no "homemade firearms" will be accepted in exchange for gift cards. It appears they learned a valuable lesson from a Houston, Texas, gun buyback program earlier this month when a man 3D-printed 62 pistols and was able to collect thousands of dollars.

While the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that most Americans support helping Ukraine fight against Russian aggression, Miami is preying on the sentiment of its residents to give up their guns for NATO's proxy fight against Russia in one of the most corrupt countries in the world, located in Eastern Europe.

Miami's gun buyback program sounds like a very cunning scheme to disarm residents under the guise of helping Ukraine.

Ukrainians don't need guns from Miami residents when they have billions of dollars in weapons supplied by the US military-industrial complex, courtesy of the war hawks in the Biden administration.