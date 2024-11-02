"The Guy's A Retard. He's Retarded": The Atlantic Accidentally Makes Trump Look Hilarious Over Biden Nickname

For pearl-clutching, politically correct liberals, casually calling someone 'retarded' is a grave sin, as it may offend actual retards (but how would they know?)

To normal people it's just what you call a stupid person - which brings us to today's unintentionally hilarious article from The Atlantic - owned by the woman on the left...

Donald Trump. Called Joe Biden. A RETARD!

Just read:

At the end of June, in the afterglow of a debate performance that would ultimately prompt President Joe Biden to end his campaign for reelection, Donald Trump startled his aides by announcing that he’d come up with a new nickname for his opponent. “The guy’s a retard. He’s retarded. I think that’s what I’ll start calling him,” Trump declared aboard his campaign plane, en route to a rally that evening, according to three people who heard him make the remarks: “Retarded Joe Biden.”

Who exactly is going to read this and not vote for Trump because of it?

“Donald Trump called Joe Biden a retard, according to three sources familiar with the matter” is perhaps the greatest unintentionally funny line to appear in an article that isn’t supposed to be funny. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 2, 2024

It was even a 'HARD R!'

When DRUMPLER fails, go full retard...