Half Of Americans Believe Media "Intend To Mislead, Misinform"; New Poll Finds

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A study has revealed new lows in terms of trust Americans have in the establishment media.

The study by pollster Gallup and the Knight Foundation found that only a quarter of Americans have some level of favourability regarding the media, the lowest figure recorded for five years.

The study also found that half of Americans believe news organisations “intend to mislead, misinform, or persuade the public.”

More than half (52%) also said that they do not believe news organisations have people’s best interests at heart.

Gallup/Knight noted that “This study suggests that many Americans … feel distrust on an emotional level, believing news organizations intend to mislead them and are indifferent to the social and political impact of their reporting. Our analysis demonstrates that these indicators of emotional trust in news are, in fact, distinct from the opinion that news organizations are capable of delivering accurate and fair reporting.”

Trust in media is spiralling downward, with the criminal justice system and banks garnering more trust at this point:

The establishment media has almost completely ignored one of the stories of the decade in the Twitter files.

Investigative journalist Matt Taibbi, who worked on the Twitter Files, and was insulted and attacked by Democrats in Congress last week, noted this week how the media seems completely unconcerned now that real reporting is being suppressed at the behest of the government, where as four years ago it would have been constantly in the headlines.

“These stories are clearly newsworthy,” Taibbi said of the Twitter Files, adding “They are not particularly partisan, the bulk of them. And these attacks on myself and [Michael] Shellenberger. It’s the kind of thing that drove the mainstream media wild when Donald Trump was in office.”

“There would have been days and days of headlines of this kind of thing back then. Now, there is total unconcern about it. But I’ve been really troubled outside this entire period by the lack of esprit de corps among reporters about the story,” Taibbi added.

He continued, “Normally when you get a big story you want the cavalry to come to help investigate and nobody did and I think that’s been a very troubling aspect.”

“This idea of journalists sticking up for one another and sticking up for civil liberties which used to be a no-brainer issue in this profession, again, it’s gone. It’s just something that has disappeared entirely from the business,” the reporter further urged.

Watch:

