Harley-Davidson Receives Bud Light Treatment At Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Aug 09, 2024 - 10:55 AM

Harley-Davidson, America's most iconic motorcycle brand, is reportedly being 'Bud-Light'd' at the 84th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, following filmmaker Robby Starbuck's anti-woke campaign against the company last month. 

"It's another day at Sturgis Rally and another day of the @harleydavidson tent being a ghost town with very few people walking inside. In a typical year their tent is PACKED," Starbuck wrote on X on Thursday. 

He added, "When we expose wokeness, it's powerful. Bikers do NOT want wokeness from Harley!"

In late July, Starbucks launched the "It's time to expose Harley Davidson" campaign following the company's dive-down woke activism that has absolutely nothing to do with selling motorcycles.

This followed his successful anti-woke campaign against Tractor Supply, which nuked its diversity, equity, and inclusion program, and John Deere, which scaled back on DEI policies. 

Vinny Terranova, the owner of Pappy's Vintage Cycles in Sturgis, told Fox News that 'woke' Harley is "branding suicide." 

"A lot of bikers are switching over to Indian," Terranova said, adding, "They killed Harley. It breaks my heart."

Riders are not pleased with woke Harley. 

