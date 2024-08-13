Harris Campaign Busted Spoofing News Outlets In Headline-Altering Ad Scheme

Despite corporate media's unabashed u-turn to support Kamala Harris, her campaign has been busted creating made-up headlines next to the names of real news outlets to trick people into thinking they've stumbled upon the real thing, Axios reports.

Upon hearing the news, The Guardian lost their shit, telling Axios: "While we understand why an organization might wish to align itself with the Guardian's trusted brand, we need to ensure it is being used appropriately and with our permission. We'll be reaching out to Google for more information about this practice."

The ads include links to real articles from the outlets, however the headlines and supporting text were altered.

Spokespeople for other spoofed outlets such as CNN, USA Today and NPR, said they had no idea their brand was being featured this way.

Examples include The Independent UK, NPR, AP, The Guardian, USA Today, PBS, CNN, CBS News, Time and others, including local outlets like North Dakota radio station WDAY Radio. For example, an ad that ran alongside an article from The Guardian shows a headline that reads "VP Harris Fights Abortion Bans - Harris Defends Repro Freedom" and then includes supporting text underneath the headline that reads, "VP Harris is a champion for reproductive freedom and will stop Trump's abortion bans."

An ad featuring a link to an NPR story reads, "Harris Will Lower Health Costs," with supporting text that says, "Kamala Harris will lower the cost of high-quality affordable health care."

For example:

Meanwhile, according to Google's ad transparency center, the Trump campaign isn't running these types of ads - and says that because ads on Search are prominently labeled as "Sponsored," they're "easily distinguishable from Search results." A Google spokesperson added "we've provided additional levels of transparency for election ads specifically."

Nevermind that news outlets pay to promote their own articles all the time.

And nevermind that there was a "glitch" which hid the ad disclosure.

A source familiar with the Harris campaign's ads team said the campaign buys search ads with news links to give voters searching for information about Vice President Harris more context. The campaign has complied with all of Google's rules, although a technical glitch in Google's Ad Library made it appear as though some ads lacked the necessary disclosures Google requires when they ran. (A Google spokesperson confirmed the glitch and said it's investigating what happened.)

(A Google spokesperson confirmed the glitch and said it's investigating what happened.) "Election advertisers are required to complete an identity verification process and we prominently display in-ad disclosures that clearly show people who paid for the ad," the spokesperson said. -Axios

That said, according to Google the ads don't violate its rules - however other platforms have taken action against such deception. Facebook, for example, banned advertisers from editing text from Instant Article news links in their ads in 2017, citing its "continuing efforts to stop the spread of misinformation and false news."

A candidate so good they have to deceive voters...