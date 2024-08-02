To the surprise of nobody, Vice President Kamala Harris has passed the threshold required to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

During a Friday Democratic National Committee (DNC) virtual roll call vote just two weeks after President Joe Biden was coup'd out of the race, Harris, who ran unopposed, secured the minimum required 2,350 votes after the roll call began at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

"I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States and I will tell you, the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders, and our staff has been pivotal to making this moment possible," Harris - or whoever wrote that, said in a Friday statement, adding that she will officially accept the nomination next week after the virtual voting period ends.

"As chair of this great party, as chair of this party that is built on hope, I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the democratic party following the close of voting on Monday," DNC Chair Jamie Harris ejaculated, adding "Just one day after we opened voting that the vice president has crossed the majority threshold and will officially be our nominee next week, folks that is outstanding."

She had earned 3,923 delegates as of Tuesday, when the DNC announced that Harris was the only candidate to earn enough delegates to qualify for the virtual roll call. She is the official nominee weeks before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago begins on Aug. 19. And, she is expected to name her running mate within the next few days before she travels with the pick to seven swing states next week, starting with a stop in Philadelphia on Tuesday. -The Hill

The plan to hold a virtual roll call ahead of the convention in Chicago was originally intended to make sure Biden appeared on the ballot in Ohio, which had a deadline to certify the party's presidential nominee before said convention.