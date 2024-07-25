A Harris Presidency Would Be The Final Death Blow To US Border Security

During the first three years of Joe Biden's presidency one issue was dodged and deflected more than any other – Illegal immigration and the unprotected southern border. While the stagflation crisis remains at the top of the list of greatest concerns among the majority of Americans, almost every poll of non-economic problems puts immigration at forefront of people's minds.

The two things are indelibly linked: Mass illegal immigration helps to feed the fires of economic crisis and inflation. When your house is in economic decline the last thing you want to do is invite millions of unskilled freeloading migrants into your living room to sleep on your couch and eat from your fridge.

Biden (along with the establishment media) spent an incredible amount of energy and resources denying and hiding the reality of the border situation. When El Paso, TX was overrun with tens of thousands of illegals and the story could not be suppressed, conservatives demanded that Biden or Kamala Harris visit the region and see the danger for themselves. Initially, they refused.

When Biden did finally fly to El Paso the city had been sterilized of all migrants and ironically, a border wall had been erected using storage containers and barbed wire guarded by armed soldiers. Biden then enjoyed a quick photo op with border patrol agents and pretended as if there was never a problem.

During this period Harris was responsible for border related policy and PR. She was often referred to as the “Border Czar” but today Democrats deny this was her position. Harris had essentially taken over all public and media engagement on the border crisis, but this is a role Democrats would now prefer to diminish as she runs for president.

One would think her first task would be to travel to the US/Mexico border and speak with locals and border agents about how to better secure ports of entry. Points of invasion should have been addressed and the incentives motivating illegals to come to the US should have been examined. This didn't happen, ostensibly because doing so would be an admission that there was indeed a crisis in progress.

Instead, Harris traveled to Central American countries and launched her “Central America Forward” initiative. She argued:

“Most people don’t want to leave home, and when they do it is for one of two reasons: because they are fleeing some harm, or because to stay at home means they cannot satisfy the basic needs of their family...We have the capacity to give people hope and the belief that help is on the way.”

Her office said US investment would create more than 70,000 jobs and provide internet access for more than 4.5 million people. In other words, her solution was to give away even more American taxpayer dollars to pay off possible migrants before they come to the border.

The program ignored the greater issue of welfare subsidies and housing subsidies offered to “asylum seekers” as well as the 2-year-long waiting list for immigration courts to even address new asylum cases. During that time, illegals have been allowed to stay in the US and enjoy numerous handouts. Over 60% of non-citizen households access US welfare programs that they rarely pay into.

Biden and Harris fought for the end of Title 42, the Trump order that stopped migrants from living in the US while their asylum cases were processed. They also tried to sabotage Governor Greg Abbott's efforts to defend the Texas Border by creating a razor wire barrier. Abbott has already put a dramatic dent in illegal crossing in the past year (a drop of 74%), and he promised to triple his razor wire projects should Kamala Harris become president.

In a 2019 interview with National Public Radio, Harris suggested as president she would declare all illegal border-crossers refugees despite unconfirmed claims, even if that meant ignoring the law. She argued:

“I disagree with any policy that would turn America’s back on people who are fleeing harm. I frankly believe that it is contrary to everything that we have symbolically and actually said we stand for. And so, I would not enforce a law that would reject people and turn them away without giving them a fair and due process to determine if we should give them asylum and refuge.”

Harris also insinuated that ICE agents were a symbol of racism, stating in a Senate confirmation hearing for Trump nominee Ronald Vitiello that:

“Certain communities saw ICE as comparable to the Ku Klux Klan for administering its power in a way that is causing fear and intimidation, particularly among immigrants and specifically among immigrants coming from Mexico and Central America...”

Harris visited the border just once as Vice President, traveling to El Paso after immense public pressure. Her plan to control mass immigration by “going to the source” and paying migrants to stay home failed. Illegal crossings continued to skyrocket.

Putting a stop to the border surge would require threatening Central American nations with economic retaliation should they continue to allow migrant caravans to cross their lands and travel to the US. It would require a complete moratorium on asylum applications and an end to welfare subsidies. Finally, illegals would have to be deported in large numbers in order to send a message that coming to America without going through proper channels is a waste of time and energy.

Harris will do none of these things. In fact, her history shows that as president she will do the opposite and likely surpass Biden in border degradation. Where Biden tried to hide his open border agenda from the public, Harris will be brazen and unapologetic. She will gaslight the public and suggest the crisis is actually to their benefit. She will rationalize open borders as a humanitarian necessity.