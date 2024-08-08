print-icon
Harris/Walz Rally Was Really Just Another Free Concert

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024 - 03:40 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Kamala Harris’ campaign has once again used a free concert as a way of drawing people to their rally for the photo op.

A large number of people turned up at an outdoor stadium Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Wednesday, yet most appeared to be there to watch Grammy award-winning indie folk band Bon Iver.

The lead singer of the band, Justin Vernon, is from Eau Claire.

NPR reported that “Vice President Harris will draw from some hometown talent on Wednesday when Bon Iver performs at a rally in Eau Claire, Wis. — part of a barnstorm tour of swing states she is doing with her running mate this week.”

Observers note that there was a distinct lack of Harris/Walz signs, and a lot of middle aged beardy folk men in the crowd.

As we highlighted last week, this happened in Atlanta, where the large crowd turned up to watch rapper Megan Thee Stallion and some dancers shake their asses around, then started walking out when Harris took the stage.

The campaign is desperately attempting to use popular culture and influencers to gain traction.

For example, wildly popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who has over 12 million followers told his viewers that he had been approached by Harris’ people about doing a livestream with her, but noted only Cenat has no interest in doing it.

Cenat declared “Kamala is getting rejected by everyone,” noting that the campaign reached out five times to try to get him on board but he doesn’t “give a fuck” about her.

In addition, State Senator Jake Hoffman of Arizona received information from an influencer showing that the Harris campaign has been paying social media influencers in an effort to boost popularity.

Hoffman charged that the campaign is engaged in astroturfing, and has “zero grassroots, so they’re trying to manufacture fake support using cash as the incentive.”

The letter from Alicia Howard of the Harris-Walz campaign reads “if you’re interested in creating content on Instagram, please let me know as soon as possible. We can discuss the details and compensation for your involvement.” The campaign then sent a follow-up note promising “paid partnership.”

It appears the campaign is also employing marketing groups to reach out to influencers with promises of cash for content.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump took part in a huge live stream with influencer Adin Ross Monday, attracting over 580,000 live viewers and reportedly over 100 million subsequent views.

Next week Trump is scheduled to take part in a conversation with Elon Musk.

*  *  *

