Harris/Walz Rally Was Really Just Another Free Concert

Kamala Harris’ campaign has once again used a free concert as a way of drawing people to their rally for the photo op.

A large number of people turned up at an outdoor stadium Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Wednesday, yet most appeared to be there to watch Grammy award-winning indie folk band Bon Iver.

The lead singer of the band, Justin Vernon, is from Eau Claire.

NPR reported that “Vice President Harris will draw from some hometown talent on Wednesday when Bon Iver performs at a rally in Eau Claire, Wis. — part of a barnstorm tour of swing states she is doing with her running mate this week.”

Observers note that there was a distinct lack of Harris/Walz signs, and a lot of middle aged beardy folk men in the crowd.

This is why I say the Krassensteins are evil



The full context is that Bon Iver is playing the event which drew a large crowd.



Still very good for Harris, but the krassensteins use assumptive language to make it seem like Kamala pulled the crowd. https://t.co/wvDpzyOSMb — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 7, 2024

This is the *REAL* reason for Kamala's "huge" crowd in Wisconsin today.



Just like we all thought: Billboard #1 charting band Bon Iver with Justin Verno is performing at this rally.



It also happens to be the band's hometown.



So, now you know. pic.twitter.com/wG9IiGXN6a — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 7, 2024

That’s not a Kamala Harris Rally.



It’s called “Country Jam USA” with Grammy Award winning band Bon Iver and Justin Verno, and they give the concert goers Harris signs.



Harris is the guest appearance. Playing us all for fools. pic.twitter.com/mzOC7egjQF — 🌹IRA The Ghost of ARI 💯ᖉ∩ƨƨ!ɐu ᗷO⊥ ❌ (@IRAtheGhostARI) August 7, 2024

As we highlighted last week, this happened in Atlanta, where the large crowd turned up to watch rapper Megan Thee Stallion and some dancers shake their asses around, then started walking out when Harris took the stage.

The campaign is desperately attempting to use popular culture and influencers to gain traction.

For example, wildly popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who has over 12 million followers told his viewers that he had been approached by Harris’ people about doing a livestream with her, but noted only Cenat has no interest in doing it.

Cenat declared “Kamala is getting rejected by everyone,” noting that the campaign reached out five times to try to get him on board but he doesn’t “give a fuck” about her.

Streamer Kai Cenat says Kamala Harris campaign and Secret Service are trying to contact him: “I don’t know sh*t about politics”



pic.twitter.com/1azBYjzIA4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 7, 2024

In addition, State Senator Jake Hoffman of Arizona received information from an influencer showing that the Harris campaign has been paying social media influencers in an effort to boost popularity.

Hoffman charged that the campaign is engaged in astroturfing, and has “zero grassroots, so they’re trying to manufacture fake support using cash as the incentive.”

🚨 HARRIS-WALZ CAUGHT ASTROTURFING CAMPAIGN SUPPORT



An Instagram whistleblower with nearly 150k followers contacted me with screenshots exposing a sophisticated Astroturfing effort underway by the Harris-Walz campaign.



Social media users are being PAID to post pro Harris-Walz… pic.twitter.com/oBVddZT1Vf — Jake Hoffman (@JakeHoffmanAZ) August 6, 2024

The letter from Alicia Howard of the Harris-Walz campaign reads “if you’re interested in creating content on Instagram, please let me know as soon as possible. We can discuss the details and compensation for your involvement.” The campaign then sent a follow-up note promising “paid partnership.”

JUST IN: Whistleblower comes forward exposing the Harris campaign of an alleged astroturfing campaign where they are paying social media influencers for support.



According to Arizona state senator Jake Hoffman, an Instagram influencer has come forward with an email offering the… pic.twitter.com/vEeJr7ZfWv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 7, 2024

It appears the campaign is also employing marketing groups to reach out to influencers with promises of cash for content.

They trying to get ME to be a paid shill for Kamala. GFYS! But let this be a lesson… they are PAYING people to pretend to support KumSwalla pic.twitter.com/kokPoAHvyK — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE podcast (@REMASCULATE) July 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Donald Trump took part in a huge live stream with influencer Adin Ross Monday, attracting over 580,000 live viewers and reportedly over 100 million subsequent views.

Make America Great Again 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8wnX5VtrTO — adin (@adinross) August 5, 2024

Adin Ross and Trump is a complete vibe shift



580K LIVE viewers!?



For perspective this is more than *any* daytime cable TV show + MUCH younger demo



No longer are our leaders and information beholden to the dinosaur media



Bravo to @adinross



Also, Trump looked cool doing it ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/dPuBJjk5wU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 5, 2024

Next week Trump is scheduled to take part in a conversation with Elon Musk.

