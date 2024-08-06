Harvard To Offer Class Examining Medieval Texts Through Lens Of 'Queer Theory'

Via Campus Reform,

Harvard University will be offering a course examining medieval texts by using “queer theory.”

Harvard’s English department will be featuring a “Queer/Medieval” class in the upcoming spring 2025 semester. The course will be an “introduction to queer theory as an intellectual tool with which to read texts far removed from the political, cultural, and social discourses from which queer theory emerged,” specifically, in this case, medieval texts.



“We will ask: what can queer theory offer readers of medieval literature in its explorations of gender, sexuality, race, power, narrative, trauma, and time?” the course description states.

The course will use the lens of “queer theory” to examine classic medieval texts such as Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

Though the course is listed on Harvard’s website as taking place in the spring 2025 semester, a Harvard official told Campus Reform that it will actually take place in the fall of 2024.

The course will be taught by Assistant Professor of English Anna Wilson, Harvard’s “Medieval Studies Faculty Liaison for Equity and Diversity,” whose faculty profile lists “BGLTQ Studies” as one of her academic specialties. Her research interests include “medieval Christian visionary writing,” “women’s writing,” “fanfiction and fan communities,” “queer theory,” “gender and sexuality studies,” and “race in medieval literature,” among others.

“I am delighted to mentor all Harvard students,” her page reads. “As a queer woman, I am particularly happy to support students who identify as LGBTQAII+.”

Harvard offers a wide array of services catered to LGBTQ-identifying students, including its “Office of BGLTQ Student Life” which hosts a number of events each year, including “a National Coming Out Day open mic, a vigil for Trans Day of Remembrance, and Lavender Graduation in honor of graduating members of the BGLTQ community.”

“The Office of BGLTQ Student Life serves as a central resource for bisexual, gay, lesbian, transgender, queer, and questioning (BGLTQ) students at Harvard College,” the office’s website reads.

“Through our work, we foster the inclusion, affirmation, and celebration of all BGLTQ identities and expressions. We strive to create a community where BGLTQ students can thrive and where all students are well-equipped to engage knowledgeably and compassionately with regard to gender and sexuality.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Anna Wilson for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.