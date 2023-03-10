Have We Reached "Peak Idiocracy" Yet?

Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream blog,

We should all be absolutely horrified by what has happened to our society. Everywhere you look, people seem to be going completely and utterly nuts. Once upon a time, the crazy people were a very small segment of the population that could be easily ignored. But now the lunatics are literally running the asylum. If you doubt this, just look at our statehouses around the nation and the current crop of politicians that we have in Washington. Sadly, the truth is that the people that are representing us are a very accurate reflection of what we have become as a nation. We truly have become a raging “idiocracy”, and the rest of the world is literally laughing at us.

Men like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln once guided our nation from the White House, but now we have an incoherent babbler leading us who literally doesn’t know where he is half the time…

And what do you think the first vice-president of the United States, John Adams, would have thought of Kamala Harris?

We should all be greatly alarmed that this woman is just one heartbeat away from the presidency…

KAMALA HARRIS: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! Ha ha ha! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can! Ha ha ha.” pic.twitter.com/O4Wfg0hrBv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2023

Of course I don’t mean to suggest that the general population is on some sort of a higher level than our politicians.

At this point, our society has degenerated so much that we literally entertain ourselves by watching grown men slap the living daylights out of one another…

"Power Slap: Road to the Title" is a reality show based on the growing phenomenon of organized slap-fighting across America. The so-called sport has a league run by Dana White. Neurologist Dr. Gayatri Devi tells Inside Edition that slap-fighting could cause brain damage. pic.twitter.com/mA3Z8R4PPT — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) March 7, 2023

One expert that has reviewed footage from the Power Slap League says that participating in this “sport” is “one of the stupidest things you can do”…

Some slap-fighting beatdowns have gone viral, including a video from eastern Europe showing a man who continues to compete even as half of his face swells to seemingly twice its size. Such exposure has led to questions about the safety of slap fighting, particularly the risk of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease believed to be caused by repeated blows to the head. A former chairman of the commission, which regulates combat sports in Nevada, says approving the league was a mistake. Chris Nowinski, cofounder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, agrees, calling slap fighting “one of the stupidest things you can do.”

I would agree with that assessment.

But it isn’t just our entertainment that has become highly uncivilized.

Literally, all you have to do is to walk down the street to see how uncivilized our major cities have now become…

And each generation seems to be getting increasingly worse.

In the old days, you would never see a pack of wild kids terrorize a restaurant like this…

A ‘wolfpack’ of teenage vandals ripped a Chinese restaurant in New York apart on Saturday night, leaving around $20,000 in damage, with staff saying they are increasingly unsafe as crime continues to plague the city. Shocking footage shows over a dozen masked youths on a rampage through Fish Village restaurant in Queens shortly after 8.15pm as diners were eating their dinner. The mob, who took an elevator up to the third floor to get to the eatery, caused utter destruction as they flipped tables and chairs in the frenzied attack which was said to have lasted less than a minute.

Words alone simply cannot convey the full horror of this incident.

If you have not seen it yet, I would very much encourage you to watch the video footage…

This video is going viral on WeChat. Fish Village, a restaurant in College Point, Qns was ransacked by a gang of masked kids in hoodies.



We’ve fallen so low that there’s no expectation of consequences for this horrific attack on private property. pic.twitter.com/DQdnHPR5r8 — Yiatin Chu (@ycinnewyork) March 7, 2023

This happened in New York City.

It was once one of the greatest cities on the entire planet, but now it is a nightmare.

100 years ago, the Big Apple was such a civilized place.

But now it has become a war zone.

I wish that I could tell you that there is hope for the future, but the truth is that the “leaders of tomorrow” are incredibly dazed and confused.

For example, just check out this young chap that believes that “farming needs to stop” because it is one of the primary drivers of “climate change”…

EDUCATION - To save the world “farming needs to stop”



Our youth & future brainwashed by corporations & unelected bodies nudging & pushing them into a life of servitude to governments that can’t feed or clothe them, without farming.



End. Of. Days 🔥



pic.twitter.com/KzbK25utWD — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) March 5, 2023

Where in the world does he think his food comes from?

If there is no farming, there is no food.

Our young people are so messed up, and that has very serious implications for our future.

It isn’t an accident that our society has degenerated so rapidly.

Decades of incredibly foolish decisions have gotten us to this point, and time is running out to get this mess cleaned up.

