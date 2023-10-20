"He Not A Terrorist": FBI Arrests Man Living In Parents' Basement For Train Derailment

Local media Fox 8 reports that a Cleveland man, who lives with his parents, was arrested last week on federal terrorism charges for sabotaging railroad tracks.

According to a complaint filed in federal court, FBI agents say 43-year-old Joseph Findley jammed metal objects into the tracks near Cleveland's St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. Agents say Findley's action led to a CSX derailment in August:

The federal investigation began in August, when CSX employees reported that their train struck objects that had been wedged into a switch on the tracks near East 55th Street and Dominion Energy. The obstruction caused some of the wheels on the train to derail, but eventually they fell back into place on the tracks. -Fox 8

After the derailment in August, FBI agents began their investigation:

When FBI agents began their investigation, surveillance cameras at Dominion Energy were not positioned to show the nearby railroad tracks. However, the company agreed to change the angle of the cameras, and that's when they captured images of a bald man in shorts and a black shirt placing items on the tracks a total of five times between August and Oct. 1.

When shown photos of the suspect, an employee at a nearby business identified him as Joseph Findley. When federal authorities executed a search warrant at Findley's home on Friday and placed him under arrest, they say he admitted that he had placed rail spikes on the tracks, but denied he intended to cause trains to derail. -Fox 8

Findley's mother told the local media outlet that her son was "depressed because he lost his job, he lost his girlfriend, but he never did anything like that."

She continued, "They're nuts, he's not a terrorist. I think they all exaggerated it because he never did anything bad."

However, being depressed about Biden's crap economy of persistent inflation is not an excuse to place metal items on CSX tracks.

This brings us to a much larger issue: A surge in train derailments nationwide over the last year. Last week, a freight train carrying military vehicles derailed in downtown Colorado Springs. And, of course, let's not forget about the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Even though equipment failures cause many of these train derailments, we must ask the question: How many were sabotaged?