'He Raped Me Every Morning': Snopes Co-Founder Accused Of Sexual Abuse By Most Recent Wife

The saga of Snopes co-founder David Mikkelson just keeps getting worse.

Mikkelson, who made headlines in 2016 for cheating on his co-founder wife and marrying an escort - only to be suspended by Snopes last month for mass plagiarism - has been accused of raping his now-ex escort wife 'every morning' and playing mind games with her, according to Newspunch.

In a September 9 Facebook post, Elyssa Young - who split with Mikkelson at some point in 2020, wrote:

“The worst thing about covid-19 for me personally is how complete my comprehension is that if i were to contract it I would die utterly alone."

(Fact check: False. Elyssa has just a 1% chance of dying, assuming she's under 50 years-old.)

Pre-vaccine Covid-19 case fatality rate through May 30, 2020 - including comorbidities (Statista)

My parents are completely self absorbed narcissistic pieces of work only concerned with their emotional blackmailing and thier narcissistic supply (My own mother who was once the director of peirce county rape relief, and now is “lay leader of the world for the methodist church doesn’t want to disrupt her happiness with my “rich husband” who quite honestly, raped me every morning. (By engaging with me ONLY while i was asleep and clothed for tearful years.

And yes i regularly sobbed to him to stop and his therapist what was going on. I went to multiple therapists and told them what was happening but they decide upon speaking with david mikkelson that i was”on drugs” and that I was the problem. Not the raping … I went to multiple lawyers all of which were happy to take my savings and then tell me how wonderful david was and that i should not persue domestic violence charges.

He refuses all communication because of course he knows i will not keep quiet so villifying me is of course the logical answer. And villifying is his specialty… i would worry about posting this but really why? David always said facebook wasn’t a good medium to distribute info on.”

In 2016, the Daily Mail reported that Alyssa - a former Snopes.com administrator, was a part-time porn actress and sex worker.

David, meanwhile, was suspended by Snopes after BuzzFeed uncovered massive plagiarism - including instructing other Snopes writers to 'cut-and-paste' mainstream breaking news stories without attribution, and then alter them after the fact.

In total, Mikkelson 'wrote and published 54 articles with plagiarized material,' under his own name as well as a pseudonym, and the Snopes byline. In addition, an internal review by the 'fact-checking' company identified 140 articles with possible problems. Meanwhile, Snopes raised $1.7 million in July to fight a series of lawsuits from a former tech vendor.

Fact check: what an absolute mess.