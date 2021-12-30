'Heavily Armed' California Man Arrested In Iowa; Planned To Kill Biden, Fauci And Others

A 'heavily armed' grocery store employee from California was arrested in Iowa, while he was on his way to "do whatever it takes" to kill government leaders on his "hit list," which included President Joe Biden and his chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong (Twitter) planned to kill Biden and other leaders

According to court papers filed on Wednesday, 25-year-old Kuachua Brillion Xiong of Merced was pulled over on Dec. 21 in Cass County, when police discovered an AR-15 rifle, ammo, loaded magazines, body armor and medical kits, according to NBC News, citing a criminal complaint written by Secret Service Agent Justin Larson.

Xiong was planning to use grappling hooks to climb over the perimeter fencing, before entering the White House to begin the assassinations.

Xiong had been driving from his home near Sacramento, California, since Dec. 18 "with the intention of driving straight to the White House ... to kill persons in power," Larson wrote. Speaking with investigators, Xiong said the "evil individuals he intended to kill" included Biden, Fauci, former President Barack Obama and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, authorities said. -NBC News

According to RawStory, "Investigators found detailed notes within Xiong's calendar and notes applications, including entries for 'Survive supplies' on October 19th, 'Safe life defense order' (body armor) on October 19th, 'Safe life fed defense' on October 22nd, 'Rifle pickup' on October 29, 'Silencer order' on November 5th, and 'Save USA' on November 20th, 21st, and 27th.

"It is at this time Xiong began assembling the equipment needed to carry out his plan to kill those in power: an assault rifle, assault rifle magazines, ammunition, body armor, medical supplies, dark clothing, grappling hook, food, and cash," reads the court filing.

We didn't note Vice President Kamala Harris as reported on Xiong's list, which - were he successful, would make her president.

New —> Federal prosecutors say a CA man was arrested driving through Iowa – w an assault rifle, ammunition, a kill list including former Presidents and Anthony Fauci.



Kuachua Brillion Xiong told officers he was going to scale the WH fence to kill people in power, via @AndyTriay pic.twitter.com/LeAPyNgRc2 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) December 29, 2021

Xiong had set White House as a destination on a mapping app found on his phone, according to the complaint. He also showed investigators a drawing of the White House grounds, "including a perceived 'weak spot' he identified during his pre-attack research," wrote Larson.

"He added that if released from custody, he would immediately resume traveling to the White House ... and 'do whatever it takes' to complete his plan," the complaint continues. "Xiong stated that he has no intention of returning to California to see his family because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons in the White House."

Xiong was charged with making threats against a former US president. He is currently being held in Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs.