In Her Own Words: Kamala Harris's Radical Vision For America
While the left is trying it's hardest to recast Kamala Harris as a moderate Democrat - quietly scrubbing her public record over the past 5 years - her actual positions have always been radical.
For starters, she's on record wanting to abolish ICE (which she compared to the KKK), letting criminals like the Boston Marathon bomber and rapists vote, ban fracking and offshore drilling, defund the police, provide US taxpayer subsidized healthcare to illegals, and ban private health insurance.
Meanwhile, during 2020 Democratic primary debate Harris said that if elected president, she would "ban by executive order the importation of assault weapons."
She also said she would reinstate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status and DACA protection for illegal immigrants, and end other Trump-era immigration policies.
Vice Pres.-elect Harris tells National Immigrant Integration Conference she and Pres.-elect Biden "will send an immigration bill to Congress, reinstate DACA, repeal harmful and discriminatory policies like the Muslim ban" in first 100 days in office.
And in multiple speeches and interviews, Harris insisted America needed racial 'equity' as well as 'equality.' In other words, she endorses 'equality of outcomes' over 'equality of opportunity.'
There's a big difference between equality and equity.
As The Federalist pointed out on Tuesday:
She Supported Bailing Out 2020 Rioters
Accused rapists, repeat offenders, and rioters alike benefitted in June 2020 when Harris encouraged her social media followers to donate to a bail fund dedicated to those arrested for their months-long, $2 billion siege of cities like Minneapolis. The vice president later lied about her involvement in the money-raising scheme.
She Put Other Countries’ Borders Before Her Own
Harris traveled thousands of miles away from the U.S. border invasion she was tasked with handling to deliver “peace and security” to the borders of Ukraine, which “is a country.”
She Proudly Enabled the Jussie Smollett Race Hoax
Harris called the staged hate crime an “attempted modern-day lynching.” She did not apologize even after Smollett was found guilty of felony disorderly conduct and making false police reports.
She Sponsored Legislation That Would Codify Abortion Through All Nine Months
As a senator, Harris was a proud co-sponsor of the original version of the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” which sought to codify abortion through all nine months of pregnancy.
She’s Openly Anti-Catholic
As a senator in 2018, Harris smeared Brian Buescher, a nominee for the U.S. District Court in Nebraska, for his affiliation with the famous Catholic fraternal organization Knights of Columbus and its historically pro-life views.
She Refuses to Oppose Abortion Until Birth
Harris famously refused to say which abortion limits she supports in a September 2023 sitdown with CBS’s Margaret Brennan.
Meanwhile, people don't like Harris. Just months ago the conversation was about Harris 'dragging Biden down' due to her unpopularity.
April 26, 2024. CNN roundtable discusses how Kamala Harris may actually be dragging Biden down in his bid for re-election.
They discussed the fact that people don't like her, including swing voters, and that her voice is annoying.
Meanwhile, the media whitewashing continues...