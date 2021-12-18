The 16 US Cities That Hit All-Time Homicide Records This Year

As we've observed over the past days and weeks, murder records are being shattered all over America, which many major cities seeing all-time murder highs for 2021, and others hitting three decade peaks.

According to data collected by Fox News based on local police departments and local media tracking, no less than 16 cities have set new homicide records in 2021. This still with a couple weeks to go before the close of the year.

Image source: AP

The mayor of one of the cities on the below list recently decried, "It’s terrible to every morning get up and have to go look at the numbers and then look at the news and see the stories. It’s just crazy. It’s just crazy and this needs to stop," according to the words of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat.

Not making the grim list below, though fast approaching their historic record homicide highs this year, are also Houston, Memphis, Oakland, and Greensboro, North Carolina. Here are the 16 cities which have seen homicide records smashed this year, listed in alphabetical order.

* * *

1. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Homicides in 2021: At least 107.

Previous record: 93 in 2019.

2. Atlanta, Georgia

Homicides in 2021: At least 150.

Previous record: 145 in 2020.

Fox notes that "Homicide numbers in Atlanta in 2021 reflect a 30-year record. The city saw 241 homicides in 1990, according to a report."

3. Austin, Texas

Homicides in 2021: At least 88.

Previous record: 59 in 1984

4. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Homicides in 2021: At least 115 (unofficial).

Previous record: 110 in 2020.

5. Columbus, Ohio

Homicides in 2021: At least 179.

Previous record: 177 in 2020.

Defund the police?...

As crime rates continue to rise in cities both large and small across the U.S., including record-breaking homicide numbers in many places, city leaders are calling for more funding for police. https://t.co/7GDT4dv5uC — WLOS (@WLOS_13) December 17, 2021

6. Indianapolis, Indiana

Homicides in 2021: At least 258.

Previous record: 233 in 2020.

7. Jackson, Mississippi

Homicides in 2021: At least 129.

Previous record: 128 in 2020.

8. Louisville, Kentucky

Homicides in 2021: At least 179.

Previous record: 111 in 2016.

9. Macon, Georgia

Homicides in 2021: At least 52.

Previous record: 48 in 1992.

10. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Homicides in 2021: At least 190.

Previous record: 186 in 2020.

11. New Haven, Connecticut

Homicides in 2021: At least 25.

Previous record: 23 in 2011.

12. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Homicides in 2021: At least 524.

Pevious record: 500 in 1990.

13. Portland, Oregon

Homicides in 2021: At least 84.

Previous record: 70 homicides in 1987.

14. Rochester, New York

Homicides in 2021: At least 80.

Previous record: 69 in 1991.

15. St. Paul, Minnesota

Homicides in 2021: At least 35.

Previous record: 34 in 1992.

16. Tucson, Arizona

Homicides in 2021: At least 92.

Previous record: 79 in 2008.