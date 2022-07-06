Here’s What Trump Says Inflation Would Be Like If He Were Still President

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Former President Donald Trump said on July 4 that the decades-high inflation that has battered American households would have never happened on his watch.

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Casper, Wyo., on May 28, 2022. (Chet Strange/Getty Images)

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump wished his 3.4 million followers a happy Independence Day while decrying the state of the nation under President Joe Biden.

“I know it’s not looking good for our Country right now, with a major War raging out of control in Europe, the Highest Inflation in memory, the worst 6 month Stock Market start in History, the highest Energy Prices EVER,” Trump wrote, enumerating some of the key woes impacting Americans.

The former president added that “none of these terrible events would have happened” if he were still in the Oval Office.

But “don’t worry,” Trump added, “we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” once again implying he might seek reelection.

Trump has on a number of occasions teased a possible run in 2024 but has never made any definitive statements to that effect.

“I don’t want to comment on running, but I think a lot of people are going to be very happy by my decision,” he said in an April interview.

One thing that might stop him from running is if his health takes a turn for the worse, though he was quick to add that he feels fine.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gives remarks during a Save America Rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Illinois, on June 25, 2022. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

“It’s heartbreaking to see a country that under Donald Trump was … energy independent. We weren’t reliant on other countries, whether Saudi Arabia or Russia or Iran or Venezuela or Mexico, we were producing all the energy we needed,” Moore said.

“Now we have a president who has to go hat in hand to the Saudis and beg them to produce more oil, it’s humiliating, it’s a threat to America’s national defense, it makes the country look weak,” he added.

Read more here...