"Here's What's Really Going On": Elon Musk Livestreams Southern Border Chaos 

Earlier this week, Kentucky GOP Sen. Mitch Glitch McConnell said, "Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians - that's the number one priority of the United States right now - according to most Republicans."

WATCH: Mitch McConnell claims the “number one priority” of “most Republicans” is aid to Ukraine.



pic.twitter.com/5MgT1RsdVC — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) September 27, 2023

On Thursday, Elon Musk asked on X: "Why do so many American politicians from both parties care 100 times more about the Ukraine border than the USA border?"

Why do so many American politicians from both parties care 100 times more about the Ukraine border than the USA border? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Musk asks such a question because, in recent weeks, the southern border crisis has once again erupted in chaos (read: here & here), primarily in Eagle Pass, Texas. And at the same time, the corporate media and the Biden administration downplay the massive influx of illegals into the US.

It’s a total free for all in Eagle Pass right now. Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half. Almost 2 years to the day we saw 15,000+ Haitians under the bridge in Del Rio, we now have thousands of predominantly Venezuelans gathering under Eagle Pass bridge. pic.twitter.com/VkfUQnexGZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

BREAKING: An emergency declaration has been issued in Eagle Pass, Texas after a surge of migrants invaded the southern border.



The declaration was made by Eagle Pass mayor Rolando Salinas after over a thousand migrants crossed the border.



Most of the migrants are coming from… pic.twitter.com/txkpmzl2FI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 20, 2023

In a search for truth, the world's richest man encouraged millions of his followers to become citizen journalists to uncover and share the truth about what's happening not just at the border but across the nation while corporate media and political elites in Washington, DC, 'distract, pretend, and divide' Americans.

I hope people around the world engage in citizen journalism, so we know what’s truly happening and we get real-time, on-the-ground coverage! https://t.co/m78rUDzpQl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Musk recorded a livestream on X at the Eagle Pass border crossing on Thursday evening to show "What's really going on." We previewed days ago that Musk was planning to visit the border.

Went to the Eagle Pass border crossing to see what’s really going on pic.twitter.com/ADYY2XvAKT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Besides some right-leaning media outlets, there has been a blackout of news coverage by the corporate press about the latest border crisis flare-up. Musk's mission on the border yesterday was to show how X can be a powerful tool to share real-time coverage about what's really happening on the ground that entirely bypasses legacy and dying corporate media outlets.

Musk's reporting of the border crisis on X doesn't stop with his livestream. He quoted another post showing illegals crossing the border while saying: "The border crisis is worse every day! New York City is buckling under the load already."

The border crisis is worse every day! New York City is buckling under the load already. https://t.co/jhQ4rCujJz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

And he commented, "!!" on another post that shows some stunning data about the number of illegals the Biden administration has allowed to pour into the country.

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Meanwhile, an MSNBC host was triggered by Musk's reporting of the border: "Why does the world's richest businessman sound like a MAGA bot, spewing out automated right-wing talking points?"

Why does the world's richest businessman sound like a MAGA bot, spewing out automated right-wing talking points? https://t.co/6MQqxcAfCn — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 29, 2023

Since when is reporting reality a "MAGA bot, spewing out automated right-wing talking points"? Yet more evidence the corporate press does not want the majority of Americans to understand the truth while they divide and conquer the populace.

Musk is correct: If you want to defeat the corporate press - become a citizen journalist and utilize the First Amendment. We all have smartphones. It's very easy.