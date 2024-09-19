"He's Taking My People": Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot In Charleroi Reveals Migrant Labor Mules

Springfield, Ohio, and Charleroi, Pennsylvania, are just 3.5 hours apart along Interstate 70, yet both towns are suffering from a massive influx of Haitian migrants dumped by the federal government. According to separate reports (read: here & here), staffing agencies in these towns are operating a complex, mysterious van network, ferrying the migrants from their homes, which some are stuffed in like cattle, to local area factories.

On Wednesday, former WSJ reporter Asra Nomani revealed that in Springfield, the actual story in the small town overwhelmed by Haitians "is not about cats or dogs"... it's about a complex "hidden human trafficking network" operated by some staffing companies.

Nomani said, "Just about every week since 2019, First Diversity Staffing Group Inc. has shuttled vulnerable Haitian migrants in unmarked white Ford and Chevy vans from Florida to Ohio, where they are allegedly exploited for cheap labor by companies like Dole Food Company Inc.," adding, "It is a secretive and sinister operation that has gone unchecked for more than five years."

Nomani even identified a local Springfield businessman exploiting cheap labor and skimming wages off each migrant. Essentially, this alleged labor trafficking migrant scheme is modern-day slavery. She added that FBI anti-trafficking agents and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost are now investigating.

Heading east to Charleroi, a small town where Haitians make up half the population, a murder-for-hire scheme from 2022 has captured our attention.

Charleroi residents in a private Facebook group are raising concerns...

In late 2023, prosecutors in Pennsylvania alleged that Keven Van Lam, 57, ordered and financed a hit on a man who he paid $800k for a staffing company in 2019 that controlled about "500 temporary workers to a Charleroi-based meat packer," local paper Trib Live wrote one year ago.

Trib Live did not mention the name of the meat packing facility. However, a resident of the tiny town said the focus should be on Fourth Street Foods, a food manufacturer that produces frozen food products for the processed foods industrial complex. These foods are sold in major retail stores throughout the US.

Lam was charged with criminal homicide, solicitation to commit homicide, conspiracy, and tamping with evidence after paying a hitman $65k to kill Boyke Budiarachman, the man who Lam bought the staffing company from.

Trib Live explained how Lam believed Budiarachman, who sold him the staffing company of 500 temporary workers [migrants], was "sabotaging" it, forcing him to "make biweekly $8,000 additional payments to ensure his employees remained working at the meat packing plant, where Budiarachman worked as a human resources employee."

Now that's a shady business dealing! Hello, US lawmakers... See this:

Full video here: https://t.co/XSnt3y0RVM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 17, 2024

After selling the staffing company, Lam claimed Budiarachman operated a separate staffing company and diverted workers from his company to work at the plant.

Lam told police: "I was losing business (because) of him and he's taking my people."

The murder-for-hire plot in Charleroi is an eye-opener to staffing companies that appear to have control over these migrants, which appear to be exploiting cheap labor , not just in the tiny Pennsylvania town but also in Springfield. There is no confirmation if labor mules in both towns are connected.

There's a very real possibility this is happening nationwide...

US Map Shows Potential Areas Of Migrant 'Great Job Replacement' https://t.co/L0IfntWwmK — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 19, 2024

Apparently, there's a lot of money to be made in this alleged labor trafficking system of migrants, as shown in the Trib Live report.

One resident told the ex-WSJ journo: "What we're witnessing in Springfield is modern-day slavery."

Look past the cats and dogs, focusing on the staffing companies and factories that are using these migrants. That's the story of the century.

Also, this is all happening because of foreign policy pushed by the State Department.

Guess who loses here, the native-born worker. This is not America First - this is globalist open border corporate profits first.