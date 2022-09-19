High School Defends Trans Teacher Who Wore Massive Fake Breasts To Class

No, this is not Babylon Bee or The Onion!

A Canadian high school teacher has sparked controversy after pictures emerged of her wearing large breast prosthetics while teaching students.

Kayla Lemieux, a Manufacturing Technology teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario, who began transitioning from being male to a female a year ago, has gone viral online after students took photos and videos of the teacher, seemingly without her knowledge.

As Anna Slatz reports at reduxx.info, the teacher is seen wearing an extremely prominent prosthetic bust, one which clearly outlines the nipples through his tight shirt. He is also donning a bright blonde wig and short-shorts.

In response, the high school defended their employee, writing to parents and explaining why they support Ms Lemieux's gender expression, Reduxx reports.

In a statement to parents, the school said:

"As a school within the Halton District School Board (HDSB), Oakville Trafalgar High School recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression. We strive to promote a positive learning environment in schools consistent with the values of the HDSB and to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff and the community, regardless of race, age, ability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, socioeconomic circumstances or body type/size."

HDSB Chair Margo Shuttleworth told the Toronto Sun that "This teacher (who teaches shop) is an extremely effective teacher," adding that "all the kids really love being in the class."

Some students have recorded images of the trans teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario, Canada and put them on social media: pic.twitter.com/QzsFtqauZq — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 17, 2022

The school is said to be expecting protests when it opens on Monday since the photos went viral.