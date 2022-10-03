High School Girl's Volleyball Team Banned From Own Locker Room After Complaining About Trans Athlete

Female high school athletes in Burlington, Vermont have been banned from their own locker room after making complaints to school officials about the inappropriate behavior of a biological male teammate that identifies as trans.

Conflict among the girl's volleyball team at Randolph High School began after a trans team member was allowed into the girl's locker room, where students say he began to make comments that caused the females discomfort. Despite aggressive school policies defending the preferences of trans students, the girls decided to make a formal complaint about the locker room arrangement.

Rather than taking them seriously or establishing practical measures including giving the trans team member a private changing area, school officials banned the girls from their own locker room instead, hinting that “bullying and harassment charges” could follow.

“It’s a huge thing. Everyone’s asking, ‘So, why aren’t you allowed in the locker room?’” said Blake Allen, who along with her fellow teammates are currently barred from using the locker room after some of the girls on the team objected to allowing a transgender player in the girl’s locker room.

“My mom wants me to do this interview to try to make a change,” Allen said. “I feel like for stating my opinion -- that I don’t want a biological man changing with me -- that I should not have harassment charges or bullying charges. They should all be dropped.”

In a bizarre twist, the girls (at least 10 of them) are now required to take turns changing in a single stall bathroom while the trans student is allowed free rein to change wherever he pleases.

We cannot have biological boys with penises changing next to our daughters in locker rooms, and then have our daughters scolded by the school. This is so backwards. Shame on Vermont! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 3, 2022

Randolph High School has a history of decidedly leftist political bias, with the school changing their own logo (The Galloping Ghost) in 2020 after complaints that it could be construed as a "KKK reference." The school superintendent cited "racial justice" as a rationale for changing the mascot, even though it had no relation to racism.

The locker room incident in Vermont is just one in an endless array of “trans rights” in public schools taking precedence over the privacy and safety of the vast majority of other students. In particular, biological men participating in women's school sports has become a major point of contention as endless accommodations are given to trans athletes. Trans participants have been consistently breaking women's sports records and crushing any hope female athletes have of gaining recognition or scholarships.

School districts in predominantly blue counties and states have responded to student complaints by going on the attack, with accusations of discrimination and bigotry as a means to silence dissent. This has created an artificial narrative for the past few years, suggesting that there is very little opposition to the presence of biological men in girl's bathrooms and locker rooms. This narrative was partly what led to a student claiming to be trans entering a girls bathroom in a school in Loudoun Country, Virginia where he raped a female student.

The trans student was reportedly moved to another school after the incident, where he allegedly raped another female student a few months later. The trans student was found guilty of sexual assault by the Virginia Juvenile Court.

School boards have proven consistently hostile to parental concerns over trans policies while using intimidation tactics to frighten students who ask for privacy. They have also ignored the vast differences in physical prowess between male and female athletes and allowed biological males to dominate female sports in the name of so-called “equity.”

State and county officials have essentially created a special designation among people that identify as trans. Far beyond concerns of “equal treatment,” entire school policies and functions now revolve around making trans students happy regardless of the impracticality of their demands or any violations of privacy for other children. They have become a protected class; with incentives and fake applause and a legal shield from criticism. Such a large societal shift for such a tiny minority of people can only end badly for everyone.