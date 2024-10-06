As Empire Of Lies Crumbles, Hillary Clinton Warns: "We'll Lose Total Control" If Social Media Stops Censoring Content

About nine months ago, the WSJ Editor-in-Chief admitted to Davos elites that legacy media outlets no longer had a monopoly on information and narratives. In other words, misinformation and disinformation campaigns to brainwash the masses were no longer working.

"We owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well ... Nowadays, people can go to all sorts of different sources for the news. And they're much more questioning about what we're saying," WSJ EIC Emma Tucker said.

This is why the fake news media is attacking Elon and the X platform. They have lost control of the narrative they once had.



Questioning is right. These Davos elites, along with the 'Censorship blob' embedded deep within the Capital Beltway of DC and extending to Silcon's big tech, have been hellbent on dividing the nation for years and tricked the populace into endless foreign wars. At some point, folks must say, 'Enough is enough' as inflation crushes the nation and federal debt spirals out of control amid an illegal alien invasion.

Fast-forward to late September, and the far-left elites and their MSM cheerleaders are infuriated by Elon Musk's 'free speech' platform X.

Former presidential climate envoy John Kerry expressed frustration to fellow globalists at a World Economic Forum event in NYC during the United Nations General Assembly.

" Our First Amendment stands as a major block to the ability to be able to hammer [disinformation] out of existence. What we need is to win...the right to govern by hopefully winning enough votes that you're free to be able to implement change," Kerry said.

He noted, "It's very hard to govern today."

And now, far-left elite 76yo Hillary Clinton told CNN host Michael Smerconish that social media companies must moderate content on their platforms or else "we lose total control."

We wonder who Clinton is referring to when she says "We"?

We're sure it's not 'We The People' - it's more or less the Censorship Blob, a mixture of the Feds, MSM, big tech, and 'fake news' fact-checkers, that have had a monopoly on narration control for decades, such as more recently, attempting to convince the American people that Covid was from a seafood market, Hunter Biden's laptop was 'Russian disinfo,' inflation is not a problem, Ukraine needs billions more, there is no migrant invasion, Biden doesn't have dementia, Kalama is not a communist, and the list goes on and on.

"We can look at the state of California, the state of New York, I think some other states have also taken action," Clinton told CNN, adding, "But we need national action, and sadly, our Congress has been dysfunctional when it comes to addressing these threats to our children."

Clinton called for repealing Section 230 of the Communications Act, which protects social media platforms from liability for third-party content.

"We should be, in my view, repealing something called Section 230, which gave, you know, platforms on the internet immunity because they were thought to be just pass-throughs, that they shouldn't be judged for the content that is posted," the 76yo baby boomer said.

"But we now know that that was an overly simple view, that if the platforms, whether it's Facebook or Twitter/X or Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are, if they don't moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control," she warned, noting, "And it's not just the social and psychological affects, it's real life."

It's not a surprise that Clinton and her pals of the progressive far-left regime hate free speech, better yet, more simply, despise Western values. These are the same globalists who support open borders to flood the nation with ten-plus million illegal aliens to usher in a one-party country.

Also, last month, Clinton called for anyone spreading "misinformation" to be criminally charged as a "better deterrence" ahead of the election.

George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley commented on Clinton's comments this weekend:

Hillary Clinton is continuing her global efforts to get countries, including the United States, to crackdown on opposing views. Clinton went on CNN to lament the continued resistance to censorship and to call upon Congress to limit free speech. In pushing her latest book, "Something Lost and Something Gained," Clinton amplified on her warnings about the dangers of free speech. What is clear is that the gain of greater power for leaders like Clinton would be the loss of free speech for ordinary citizens.

Clinton is a two-time failed presidential loser who recently noted her description of Trump supporters in 2016 as 'deplorables' was too kind.

We explained in depth how the 76-year-old baby boomer has been one of America's foremost censorship advocates.

You know it's just one big club...

Musk chimed in on X on Sunday morning, "So many prominent Democrats want to destroy the First Amendment!"

So many prominent Democrats want to destroy the First Amendment!

He added:

"We lose total control" implies that they have almost total control already, which seems true based on how the legacy media all mysteriously have the exact same talking points at the exact same time. The media all said Biden was "sharp as a tack" right before the debate where it became obvious to the public that he has serious dementia. Then they tossed out Biden against his will, like an old newspaper, and installed Kamala as the candidate, even though no one in the Democratic primary voted for her. Super shady and undemocratic!

Here's what X users are saying:

Hillary Clinton couldn’t control the results of the 2016 election.



So now she’s trying to control our minds by controlling our speech.



Saying the quiet part out loud, wow. Who is "we"?

Saying the quiet part out loud, wow. Who is "we"? — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 6, 2024

@elonmusk the Communist Party leaders in my country used the same tactics to brainwash with propaganda the people of Bulgaria - they said that "we must protect our perfect Socialist society and suppress the misinformation coming from the evil Imperialists in the West."

Anyone…

Anyone… — Milan Bulgarian Trainer (@newedgefitness) October 6, 2024

They had total control in 2020, which is a big part of why Trump lost the election.

That only changed when you bought Twitter - now 𝕏, which caused them to lose their minds over no longer having total control.

And was the reason they started a lawfare campaign against you and… — Charlotte Tharp (@Charlotte877158) October 6, 2024

And the legacy media has hundreds of these verifiable hoaxes as well as propaganda by omission. Did any legacy media cover this historic Trump Butler II rally? I doubt it. But if Kamala has a free concert and busses people in and has 10k people they pretend she's the next Obama.

The truth is that the 1st amendment protects us from government having total control over our speech.



If they are afraid of losing it then it means they have something now that our constitution was designed to prevent. — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) October 6, 2024

She is saying the quiet part out loud. They were never supposed to have any kind of control. Government isn't supposed to control the media. Our First Amendment rights are clearly under attack. We should all be glad we have Elon's X.

Musk concluded, "Yeah … news flash, Hilary, you're not supposed to have total control!!"

The United States of America was founded on freedom and transparency. Someone needs to tell the Democrats who want to usher in Marxism that the First Amendment is non-negotiable.