Hillary Clinton Fundraises With 'But Her Emails' Merchandise After FBI's Trump Raid

Authored by Jackson Elliott via The Epoch Times,

Donald Trump’s classified documents got him a home raid, but Hillary Clinton’s classified documents got her funds raised.

A day after the FBI raided the former president’s house, Clinton was selling shirts and hats with the phrase “But Her Emails” written on them.

Clinton used a private email server to conduct official state business with more than 2000 of them classified by the State Department. She later deleted about 33,000 emails before government officials could investigate them.

A State Department internal inquiry into the Clinton emails found no “deliberate mishandling,” although it did find violations by 38 department officials.

Some of the estimated 15 boxes of documents the FBI seized from Trump were classified too, the National Archives said.

In this context, Clinton raised funds by selling clothing that referenced the email scandal.

“Every ‘But Her Emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values. Just saying!” Clinton posted on Twitter.

“But Her Emails” hats and T-shirts sold for $30 apiece on the progressive political fundraising organization Onward Together’s website.

It also offered coffee mugs, lapel pins, and stickers with the same phrase.

The hats sold out quickly, Clinton wrote on Twitter.

“That was fast—I’m told hats are now sold out. We’ll re-stock ASAP,” Clinton said. “In the meantime, know that we’ve got shirts, too.”

Clinton co-founded Onward Together after losing the 2016 election. It has donated to more than a dozen people who have a history of working with her.

Previously, Clinton offered “But Her Emails” hats after “the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets.”

