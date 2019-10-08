Hillary Rockets Into 3rd Place On PredictIt As Rumors Swirl Over 2020 Run

The odds of Hillary Clinton entering the 2020 presidential race and winning the Democratic nomination jumped to third place per PredictIt, as rumors swirl that she'll be back to take another bite at the apple.

Notably, former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon told Fox Business last week "She is running. She’s just trying to decide how to fit her way in."

The jump in popularity comes as Joe Biden faces uncomfortable questions over whether he abused his position as Vice President to engage in profiteering with his son Hunter in Ukraine and China.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren was caught in yet another lie about her past - after video and documentary evidence disproved her claim that she was fired from a teaching job for being "visibly pregnant," when she left voluntarily.

On Monday, a Rasmussen poll had Hillary "neck-and-neck" with President Trump in a hypothetical rematch despite a majority (71%) responding that she shouldn't run.

Hillary is healthier than Bernie, less self-dealing than Biden, and lies less than Warren. Spread the word. Hillary must run. https://t.co/Yd6x9Yghnj — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) October 7, 2019

President Trump, meanwhile, is trolling the whole idea, tweeting on Tuesday "I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena!"

While Clinton firmly denied in March that she would run, telling New York's News 12 "I'm not running, but I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.

Via Vannity Fair:

Clinton, of course, has firmly denied any interest in the 2020 race. Her current press tour is to promote a book she cowrote with her daughter, Chelsea, that comes out this month. To Bannon, though, Clinton’s press junket is a sure sign she’s jockeying for position ahead of the presidential primary. “Hillary Clinton is doing a whole thing,” he said. “A meeting this week for a book…she said [Trump is] an illegal president, illegitimate president…he’s a clear and present danger.”

That said, as Vanity Fair also notes, "if she is attempting a comeback, it might not be as smooth as could be hoped," suggesting that "Clinton’s remark that staying in her marriage to Bill Clinton was the “gutsiest thing” she’s ever done on a personal level raised some eyebrows, as did her comments to People that the body politic should “get over” Biden’s habit of touching women in ways that make them feel uncomfortable."