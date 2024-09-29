Hillary Says She Didn't Go Far Enough In Describing Trump Supporters As "Deplorables"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Two time failed presidential loser Hillary Clinton has said that she wishes she’d been MORE derogatory toward supporters of Donald Trump in 2016.

Clinton has stated that her “basket of deplorables” comment was “too kind.”

Writing in the legacy propaganda outlet The Washington Post, Hillary noted “In 2016, I famously described half of Trump’s supporters as ‘the basket of deplorables.’ I was talking about the people who are drawn to his racism, sexism, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia — you name it. The people for whom his bigotry is a feature, not a bug.”

Hillary admitted that the comment was political suicide, but says she still wishes she’d gone further.

“It was an unfortunate choice of words and bad politics, but it also got at an important truth. Just look at everything that has happened in the years since, from Charlottesville to Jan. 6,” she writes. “The masks have come off, and if anything, ‘deplorable’ is too kind a word for the hate and violent extremism we’ve seen from some Trump supporters,” she further snides.

She continues:

“Talking about the ‘deplorables’ in 2016, I said, ‘Some of those folks, they are irredeemable.’ Part of me would still say this is objectively true.”

As we highlighted, just a day after Donald Trump was almost murdered by a deranged leftist lunatic for the second time in as many months, Clinton got on TV and described the former president as “dangerous.”

She then ordered the media not to tone down the rhetoric where Trump is concerned and “stick with” the narrative that he is a ‘dangerous demagogue.’

Who are the extremists?

* * *

