Hillary Warns 'End Of Democracy' If Trump Wins In 2024; MSNBC Gets Even More Dramatic With Biden Overthrow

In today's episode of 'divide and be afraid,' dramatic Democrats are sounding the alarm over 'the end of Democracy as we know it' if Trump wins again in 2024, and '30 million Republicans' who are apparently ready to launch a coup to remove Joe Biden.

Both claims are, of course, evidence-free.

During an appearance on The Today Show, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned that Trump winning the 2024 election would signal the end of America's 244-year experiment in democracy.

"If I were a betting person right now, I’d say Trump is going to run again. He seems to be setting himself up to do that, and if he’s not held accountable, then he gets to do it again. I think that could be the end of our democracy. Not to be too pointed about it, but I want people to understand that this is a make-or-break point. If he or someone of his ilk were once again to be elected president, and if especially if he had a Congress that would do his bidding, you will not recognize our country," she said, adding "I tried to warn people. I tried to make the case that this was really dangerous — the people he was allied with, what they were saying, what he might do. I do think, but for Jim Comey and the stunt he pulled 10 days before the election against me, I would have won. I feel terrible about not stopping him and the people around him, but I feel like now everybody can see for themselves what kind of leader he is."

"Clearly, there were people who liked what they saw, despite what I see as the real dangers to our country. They turned out and voted for him. And he’s trying to get it set up so that will happen again for him."

(h/t citizenfreepress)

Meanwhile, MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann thinks that "20 to 30 million people" are ready to "take up arms" to remove President Biden from office - telling "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd: "There is this research that shows something like 8% and maybe up to 12% who say that Joe Biden was illegitimate and that violence is a suitable tool to remove him and restore Donald Trump. This represents between 20 and 30 million people,” Heilemann said, claiming these supposed “20 to 30 million people" are ready to "take up arms."

The insurrectiony Trump supporters are a "mass movement in favor of political violence," apparently.

WATCH: The Donald Trump coup in 2024? @jheil lays out the extraordinary realities of the mass movement in America.



"This is 30 million people right now who are ready to take up arms" to restoring Donald Trump in office. "That's not hyperbolic at all. Those are all facts." pic.twitter.com/Qc4kZRXnVs — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 12, 2021

The panel was discussing a recent article in The Atlantic by Barton Gellman which argued that Trump's "coup" will "rely on subversion more than violence."

It suggests that the January 6th Capitol riot was "practice" - which Gelman suggested could lead to a 2024 election that isn't decided by votes, but force.

Dun dun dun....