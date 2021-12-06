Hispanics Hate 'Latinx': Poll

A new poll conducted by a Democratic firm has found that just 2% of Hispanics refer to themselves as "Latinx," and 40% are offended by the term, according to Politico.

The nationwide poll, conducted by Amandi International, "a top Democratic firm specializing in Latino outreach," 68% of those polled referred to themselves as Hispanic, while 21% favor "Latino" or "Latina."

In short, yet another one of the left's made-up words to stuff people into categories as 'non-offensively' as possible is hugely offensive. So much in fact that 30% of those polled said they would be less likely to support a politician or organization that uses 'Latinx.'

As Politico notes, this is bad news for Democrats at a time when Republicans appear to be wooing Latino voters.

"The numbers suggest that using Latinx is a violation of the political Hippocratic Oath, which is to first do no electoral harm," said Amandi, whose firm advised Obama's successful nationwide Hispanic outreach program during both of his presidential campaigns. "Why are we using a word that is preferred by only 2 percent, but offends as many as 40 percent of those voters we want to win?"

Amandi emphasized that he wasn’t blaming the erosion of Latino support for Democrats merely on the use of the word Latinx. Hispanic voters have started shifting right for myriad reasons, he said, chiefly because of more aggressive engagement from Republicans who have “weaponized culture war issues at the margins with Hispanic voters.” But as some on the left began embracing the term Latinx in politics, it started to expose a fault line in the party between moderate traditionalists and the more activist progressive base. Those embracing Latinx have explained that the word — and the trend of making Spanish words gender-inclusive by ending them in an X — is not a product of the U.S. left or white elites, but instead, can be traced back to Latin America and Latinos. It’s also an alternative to Hispanic, a term also criticized for its ties to Spain, which colonized much of Latin America. -Politico

The term, to put it shortly, reeks of condescension.

In June, President Biden was mocked for saying "It's awful hard, as well, to get Latinx vaccinated as well. Why? They're worried that they'll be vaccinated and deported."

Breaking down why it's so insulting is Virginia's Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares (R), who is of Cuban descent and the state's first Hispanic to hold the office.

"By insisting on using the incorrect term Latinx, progressives are engaging in a type of cultural Marxism, a recast of societal norms," he told Politico. "Latinos don't use the term — only upper-educated white liberals who hardly interact with the Latino community. I believe that every time they use the term Latinx, they lose another Latino vote."

Read the rest of the report here.