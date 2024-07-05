The Hitchhiker's Guide To Government: Rep. Goldman Insists That The Country Is Safe In The Hands Of Others

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

Douglas Adams, author of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, wrote "The President [of the Galaxy] in particular is very much a figurehead - he wields no real power whatsoever. […] His job is not to wield power but to draw attention away from it.”

This week, Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) seemed to be taking the Hitchhiker’s Guide as a guide for government.

When asked about the alarming physical and mental decline of President Joe Biden, Goldman insisted that it really does not matter in responding to a call for Biden’s removal under the 25th Amendment. Goldman insisted the Republic is safe because it is in the hands of great people around him.

It is an argument that flips the 25th Amendment on its head and embraces the idea of a figurehead president.

Goldman brushed away the growing calls for President Biden to step aside as incapable of running for another four years. Indeed, some are calling for an investigation into whether he can carry out the duties of his office until January 2025.

“So, let’s not just focus on Joe Biden here. Let’s focus on the people around him, the administration, the policies, and most importantly, the appreciation and protection for the rule of law and our democracy that Donald Trump, every single day, has vowed to take down.”

He added that Biden is “vibrant” and that “the reality is that Joe Biden has surrounded himself with an incredibly capable team with almost no turnover.”

Other democrats have attempted to avoid the manifest confusion and infirmity of the president. This includes Democrats who repeatedly called for formal action to remove former president Donald Trump under the 25th Amendment, including Reps. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

However, it was Goldman who who, as usual, came up with the most vertigo-triggering spin.

The 25th Amendment was designed to specifically avoid a figurehead presidency where family or aides perform critical functions of the office. That was indeed the concern with presidents like Woodrow Wilson when a stroke left him incapable to function as president. His wife Edith hid the truth from the public and the Congress as she and others carried out his functions.

He also had “an incredibly capable team” around him, but they were not elected president.

In the meantime, the media is still struggling to explain to the public why they did not disclose the President’s condition earlier while promulgating the “cheap fake” narrative. For weeks heading into the debate, media outlets repeated the claim that videos showing Biden’s confusion were false and misleading. Some are now reportedly admitting that they did not want to confirm “right-wing media” accounts — an admission of shaping the news for political purposes.

The greatest threat to President Biden may ultimately be the political calculus. For most of these members, their loyalty to Biden ends at the point that he endangers their own hold on power. A couple dozen members are reportedly preparing a letter calling for possible removal in the hope that they can replace Biden with someone who has a better chance of beating Trump. It is no easy feat, but Democratic operatives are furiously working out the complications under federal election laws and state laws.

In the meantime, the 25th Amendment process is looming. More citizens may become convinced by what Pelosi said about then President Donald Trump: “Congress has a constitutional duty to lay out the process by which a president’s incapacity and the president of any party is determined…A president’s fitness for office must be determined by science and facts.”