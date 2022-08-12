FBI Removed 'Eleven Sets' Of Classified Docs In Raid; Allies Insist Trump Declassified

Update (1325ET): The DOJ leak-fest continues, this time with the Wall Street Journal reporting that the FBI "removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret and meant to only be available in special government facilities" (much like the 7 'top secret' email chains on Hillary Clinton's computer).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation agents took around 20 boxes of items, binders of photos, a handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency for Mr. Trump’s ally Roger Stone, a list of items removed from the property shows. Also included in the list was information about the “President of France,” according to the three-page list. The list is contained in a seven-page document that also includes the warrant to search the premises which was granted by a federal magistrate judge in Florida. -WSJ

One set of the recovered documents were marked as "Various classified/TS/SCI documents," referring to sensitive or top-secret information.

The agency also claims they collected four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents.

According to the Journal's subheadline, Trump allies insist the documents were declassified by the former president.

The search and seizure warrant, signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, shows that FBI agents sought to search “the 45 Office,” as well as “all storage rooms and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by [the former president] and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate.” The former president and his team don’t have the affidavit, which would provide more detail about the FBI’s investigation, according to people familiar with the process. His lawyers have asked for a more specific account of what was removed from Mar-a-Lago. -WSJ

Meanwhile, guess who didn't get raided for doing the same thing?

On Friday, Trump called out former President Barack Hussein Obama for keeping "33 million pages of documents, much of them classified."

A debate over whether Trump could have declassified the documents has ensued:

I don't know the validity of this claim, but the argument (unlike the implausible nuclear secrets) is worth parsing.

Needless to say, FBI squealed about "sources and methods" when corrupt sources Halper and Danchenko were exposed. — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) August 12, 2022

it says that President has right to declassify whatever he wants and that, under separation of powers, Congess cannot limit his authority.



So the claim that Trump lacked authority to declassify documents on "sources and methods" (because of statute) looks totally bogus. pic.twitter.com/PiMwMkuFZ3 — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) August 12, 2022

* * *

Former President Donald Trump on Friday called a Thursday report in WaPo that he took classified documents related to nuclear weapons "a hoax," and compared it to the FBI's use of the discredited 'Steele Dossier' - a notorious fabrication used during and after the 2016 US election to discredit Trump as a Russian asset.

"Nuclear weapons issue is a Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a Hoax, two Impeachments were a Hoax, the Mueller investigation was a Hoax, and much more," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding "Same sleazy people involved."

"Why wouldn't the FBI allow the inspection of areas at Mar-a-Lago with our lawyer's [sic], or others present. Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn't let them get even close — said 'ABSOLUTELY NOT."

"Planting information anyone? Reminds me of a Christofer Steele Dossier!"

On Thursday, Trump demanded the "immediate release" of materials related to the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence.

"Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, much as they have done for the last 6 years…" Trump said in a Thursday night post on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Twitter is full of hot takes and reactions...

Beschloss is one of the half dozen historians Biden has been meeting with on a regular basis. Here he is casually floating the idea that Trump be executed for treason https://t.co/wYovpB22Vk — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 12, 2022

Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Terry Turchie says Merrick Garland would not sign off on a warrant to raid the Unabomber, but signed off on a warrant to raid Trump. pic.twitter.com/FbPfHhRWQf — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 11, 2022

“And these ‘stolen nuclear codes,’ are they…are they in the room with us right now?” — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) August 12, 2022

So the same guy who “blew the whistle” on Trump for “stealing boxes” leading to the Mar-a-Lago raid (David Ferriero) was sued in 2015 for failing to preserve Hillary Clinton’s emails.https://t.co/vUZZRyGfRs — Merissa Hansen🕵🏻‍♀️ 🇺🇸 ☢️ (@MerissaHansen17) August 11, 2022

By Monday, the New York Times will be running a story about how Trump had the Ark of the Covenant — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) August 12, 2022

Crack-addled Hunter Biden leaving a laptop at a repair shop? Completely improbable.



Trump stealing nuclear secrets and the FBI waiting 18 months to seize them without arresting anyone? Totally legit.



The mind of Jonah Goldberg. Almost as if it’s undergirded by bias. https://t.co/KEjZfk8Cr7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 12, 2022