House Concludes Biden "Actively Participated" In Impeachable Offenses - Except It's Too Late To Impeach Him

The GOP-led House committees who have been investigating the Biden family shook their fist at the sky on Monday, announcing in a 291-page report that the president engaged in impeachable conduct by helping to enrich his family with millions of dollars through various business schemes to trade on the family name - and then defrauded voters by lying to cover it up, Just the News reports.

The House Oversight, Ways and Means and Judiciary Committees said they believe the evidence from their nine-month investigation establishes that Biden abused his office and violated his oaths under the Constitution, according to the 291-page report reviewed by Just the News.

Obviously this would have been infinitely more helpful even a few months ago when there was time for the GOP-controlled House to take action (particularly before the DOJ concluded that Biden is too senile to prosecute), but hey - better late than never.

"First and foremost, overwhelming evidence demonstrates that President Biden participated in a conspiracy to monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family," reads the report.

"Among other aspects of this conspiracy, the Biden family and their business associates received tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests by leading those interests to believe that such payments would provide them access to and influence with President Biden."

Our impeachment inquiry shows conclusively that Joe Biden abused his public office for the private financial benefit of the Biden family and Biden business associates.



The facts speak for themselves, and Democrats can no longer stretch the truth to cover for President Biden.… https://t.co/M1rLMqeHV8 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 19, 2024

Specifically, Biden and his family are accused of:

Foreign Payments: The Biden family reportedly received over $27 million from foreign sources, often through shell companies, with some funds directly reaching Joe Biden’s bank account.

Burisma Involvement: Hunter Biden was paid $1 million annually by the Ukrainian company Burisma, using his influence to support the company and allegedly shut down corruption investigations.

CEFC China Energy: Hunter Biden received a $5 million "interest-free" loan from entities linked to CEFC China Energy, intended to benefit the Biden family.

Vice Presidential Influence: Joe Biden allegedly used his position as Vice President to support his son’s foreign business ventures, meeting or speaking with his son’s business partners from Ukraine, China, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

$3.5 Million from Russian Oligarch: Hunter Biden’s businesses received $3.5 million from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina shortly before a reported meeting between her and Joe Biden.

$8 Million in Loans from Donors: The Biden family allegedly obtained over $8 million in loans from Democratic donors, including nearly $6 million from entertainment lawyer Kevin Morris, covering various personal expenses for Hunter Biden.

DOJ Favoritism: IRS whistleblowers alleged that the Justice Department gave Hunter Biden preferential treatment, blocking investigations and concealing evidence to avoid charges.

According to Just the News:

The committee cited evidence that Biden “actively participated” in an influence-peddling conspiracy by attending dinners with his family’s foreign associates and speaking to them over the phone. These interactions were documented by email evidence and testimony from several of Hunter Biden’s ex-business partners, including Devon Archer and Jason Galanis. The committees also said evidence shows Hunter Biden used his father’s official position as vice president to “garner favorable outcomes in foreign business dealings and legal proceedings.” Beyond Biden’s conduct as vice president, the report argued the Justice Department during his presidency deviated from normal practices in order to provide favorable treatment to Hunter Biden, throwing up roadblocks in the investigation and preventing attorneys from pursuing certain avenues of inquiry, as two IRS whistleblowers testified to the House Ways and Means Committee. -Just the News

The report also alleges that Biden engaged in a coverup by lying about he and his family's conduct.

"President Joe Biden conspired to commit influence peddling and grift," the committees wrote. "In doing so, he abused his office and, by repeatedly lying about his abuse of office, has defrauded the United States to enrich his family."

As JTN notes, the report is unlikely to result in a formal impeachment since Biden has stepped out of the 2024 race and is coasting towards January 2025 as the lamest of ducks.