House Democrats Propose 1,000% Tax On AR-15s

If Congress won't ban AR-15s, Democratic Rep. Don Beyer (VA) wants to slap a 1,000% tax on them - which would of course mean only people with lots of money, such as drug dealers and rich people, could afford them, while punishing lower-income Americans.

Introduced last week, Beyer's Assault Weapons Excise Act has 36 Democratic co-sponsors, according to the Washington Post. The group hopes the idea might bypass the Senate filibuster, which would require the support of at least 10 Republicans.

According to Beyer, the idea is to increase the price to such a degree that it significantly limits who's able to buy them. The tax would also apply to high-capacity magazines.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) is proposing a 1,000 percent excise tax on assault-style weapons. (Michael Blackshire/The Washington Post)

"It’s trying to hit the sweet spot, where it’s not an all-out ban, but people’s independent purchasing decisions would be much more ‘no’ than ‘yes,’" Beyer told the Post, adding. "You want to shift the demand curve pretty significantly."