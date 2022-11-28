In-House Designer For Balenciaga, Adidas Comes Under Fire Over Disturbing Social Media Posts

While fashion company Balenciaga has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the producers of an ad which featured pedophilic images that included BDSM teddy bears and other disturbing imagery, internet sleuths have homed in one of the company's in-house stylists, Lotta Volkova, who has a disturbing social media history which was recently made private.

Born in 1984, the Russian-born Volkova - who also designs for Adidas, was described by Vogue as a "super stylist." But she's also super into disturbing images of satanism, children in distress, and teddy bears in bondage, based on her now-private Instagram feed, as noted by The Namal, citing a lengthy Twitter thread by internet sleuth @curioslight.

T/W: These are shocking posts from Balenciagas stylist Lotta Volkova who has a sick obsession with torture, satan & child Mutilation



These pics are beyond shocking but there are far worse on her Instagram which I won’t share



Notice a common theme with the brand now? #balenciaga pic.twitter.com/Wet0kKf5p8 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 27, 2022

To dive into the rabbit hole, click on the tweet below.

A thread on WHO is REALLY behind the #Balenciaga ads:



The Devil In Disguise: Lotta Volkova



1. She has been one of the main stylist in Balenciaga since 2014.

2.She has a relationship with an accused pedophile.

3. We can't only boycott #Balenciaga but also the people behind it. pic.twitter.com/RjDYU283wj — curioslight (@curioslight) November 27, 2022

Following outrage over the Balenciaga ad, Kim Kardashian issued a statement condemning the "disturbing images" - which notably came out after @curiouslight's thread. Did she see it and decide to reevaluate her relationship with the company?

Meanwhile, people are still dissecting the original Balenciaga ad...

What does that mean — ale (@delalunearva) November 23, 2022