Hunter Biden Probe Ramps Up Ahead Of Midterms

Hunter Biden may never fall under scrutiny by his father's DOJ, but House Republicans are laying the groundwork for a full-court press into the First Son's finances as we head into this fall's midterm elections.

On Wednesday, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, fired off numerous letters to banks and the US Treasury Department to demand more information about Hunter Biden and his circle of associates, according to the Wall Street Journal, which has viewed the letters.

The probe has no Democratic support, and House Republicans have no enforcement powers. But should Republicans win House control in November, as many polls suggest, it would give them the power to hold hearings and issue subpoenas. Lawmakers involved said the requests for information are a sign of where the GOP will focus its investigative authority.

"We’re definitely laying the groundwork to come out of the gate in January," said Comer, who added that the investigation will focus on whether President Biden had any links to his son's business dealings.

The Wednesday letters to several banks where Hunter Biden and family members have accounts request any possible records, documents and communications related to any potential suspicious-activity reports (SARs). In addition, Comer asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for any SARs related to Hunter and James Biden, the president's brother.

Message from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop

Democrats, meanwhile, say the investigation lacks merit.

"My colleagues on the other side of the aisle are clearly feigning outrage to excite their base instead of working in a bipartisan way to improve the lives of Americans," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Oversight Committee Chairwoman.

The actions of the younger Mr. Biden have been a focus for Republicans for several years, including a Republican-led Senate investigation launched before the 2020 election that looked at business deals in Ukraine. The Democratic-led House impeached President Donald Trump in 2019 for actions related to withholding aid to Ukraine while he was pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate whether Joe Biden, as vice president in the Obama administration, sought to remove a prosecutor to protect a gas company called Burisma Holdings Ltd. on whose board Hunter Biden served. Mr. Trump was acquitted by the GOP-led Senate. Senate Republicans also conducted their own investigation into the Bidens’ role in Ukraine. The report found no wrongdoing, though it said two Obama administration officials had raised concerns to the White House in 2015 about Hunter Biden serving on the board because it created a perception of a conflict of interest. The younger Mr. Biden was paid around $50,000 a month by Burisma for his role. -WSJ

In March, CBS News reported that two Hunter Biden associates had testified before a grand jury last fall about a shady, now-bankrupt Chinese energy company linked to the infamous "10 for the big guy" from Hunter's emails - found on his abandoned laptop.

"Federal officials are looking at his foreign business dealings, including his ties to a Chinese energy company," said "CBS Mornings" host Tony Dokoupil.

"The investigation began as a tax inquiry years ago and has expanded into a federal probe involving the FBI and IRS," Herridge added. "A source familiar with the investigation now tells CBS News, two men who worked with Hunter Biden when his father was Vice President were called to the grand jury last fall."

The probe is now exploring whether Hunter and pals violated tax, money laundering, and foreign lobbying laws.

According to records reviewed by CBS along with congressional documents, the feds are looking at "multiple financial transactions involving an energy company called CEFC. Republicans have accused the now-defunct business of being an arm of the Chinese government. In 2017, the year Joe Biden left the Vice Presidency, a $1 million retainer was signed with a Chinese energy company for Hunter Biden's services as a lawyer.

His client, CEFC official Patrick Ho, was later convicted on international bribery and money laundering charges on unrelated work in Africa."

This is maybe THE clip from this interview.



Bobulinski to #Tucker: "I remember looking at Jim Biden in saying how are you guys getting away with this? Like, aren't you concerned? And he looked at me and he laughed a little bit and said. 'plausible deniability.'" pic.twitter.com/GMDL1JNZtB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 28, 2020

CEFC was notably the company that the Bidens allegedly accepted a $5 million interest-free loan that enraged their business partner, Tony Bobulinski - who flipped on the Bidens following a Senate report which revealed the $5 million 'loan.'

According to the former Biden insider, he was introduced to Joe Biden by Hunter, and they had an hour-long meeting where they discussed the Biden's business plans with the Chinese, with which he says Joe was "plainly familiar at least at a high level."

Text messages from Bobulinski also reveal an effort to conceal Joe Biden's involvement in Hunter's business dealings, while Tony has also confirmed that the "Big guy" described in a leaked email is none other than Joe Biden himself.

"You can imagine my shock when reading the report yesterday put out by the Senate committee. The fact that you and HB were lying to Rob, James and I while accepting $5 MM from Cefc is infuriating," wrote Bobulinski to Jim Biden. (Via the Daily Caller's Chuck Ross):

Tony Bobulinski found out through the Senate report a few weeks ago that Hunter and Jim Biden had a side deal with CEFC China Energy.



Here's Bobulinski's message to Jim Biden about that.



"The fact that you and [Hunter Biden] were lying..." https://t.co/wn47I87tID pic.twitter.com/C79mXN4GXP — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 25, 2020

We look forward to absolutely nothing coming of any of this.