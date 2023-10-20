House Investigators Reveal $200,000 "Direct Payment To Joe Biden"

The House Oversight Committee on Friday revealed a direct payment to President Joe Biden which appears to have been laundered through his brother James.

As the oversight Committee notes in a release;

In 2018, James Biden received $600,000 in loans from, Americore—a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator. According to bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.” On March 1, 2018, Americore wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s personal bank account – not their business bank account. On the same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden.

Let me get this straight..James Biden “repays 200k loan” to Joe Biden on the same day James gets 200k loan from a failing business..that is hoping to use the Biden name to get Mid East funding (since failing) and ultimately ends up later in bankruptcy? pic.twitter.com/y902q473IW — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) October 20, 2023

Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said in a statement (emphasis ours);

This summer, Joe Biden said: “Where’s the money?”

Well, we found some.

We’re still digging into evidence subpoenaed from bank accounts belonging to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, and James and Sara Biden – the brother and sister-in-law of the President.

A document that we’re releasing today raises new questions about how President Biden personally benefited from his family’s shady influence peddling of his name and their access to him.

Bank records obtained by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability have revealed a $200,000 direct payment from James and Sara Biden to Joe Biden in the form of a personal check.

Here is some important context about this check we’ve obtained in our investigation:

In 2018, James Biden received $600,000 in loans from, Americore—a financially distressed and failing rural hospital operator.

According to bankruptcy court documents, James Biden received these loans “based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

On March 1, 2018, Americore wired a $200,000 loan into James and Sara Biden’s personal bank account – not their business bank account.

And then on the very same day, James Biden wrote a $200,000 check from this same personal bank account to Joe Biden.

James Biden wrote this check to Joe Biden as a “loan repayment.” Americore—a distressed company—loaned money to James Biden who then sent it to Joe Biden.

Even if this was a personal loan repayment, it’s still troubling that Joe Biden’s ability to be paid back by his brother depended on the success of his family’s shady financial dealings.

Some immediate questions President Biden must answer for the American people:

Does he have documents proving he lent such a large sum of money to his brother and what were the terms of such financial arrangement?

Did he have similar financial arrangements with other family members that led them to make similar large payments to him?

Did he know that the same day James Biden wrote him a check for $200,000, James Biden had just received a loan for the exact same amount from business dealings with a company that was in financial distress and failing?

The House Oversight Committee will soon announce our next investigative actions and continue to follow the money.

The bank records don’t end here.There is more to come.

Watch: