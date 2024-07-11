House Oversight Subpoenas Top Biden Handlers To Find Out Who's Running The Country

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed three top White House aides on Wednesday, and has demanded that they sit for depositions concerning President Joe Biden's health - and who's actually running the country.

Aide Annie Tomasini, who referred to Hunter Biden as a 'brother' in emails, has been subpoenaed.

As Axios reports, Oversight chair James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed First Lady Jill Biden's top aide Anthony Bernal, deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini, and senior adviser Ashley Williams, who the outlet described as "low-profile but very influential" inside the White House.

According to Wednesday letters, Comer cites Bernal and Tomasini's access to the first family's residence - which White House residence staff found 'unusual,' as 'political staffers often don't have such access.'

According to one former Biden aide, these three employees – Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams – have created “a protective bubble around” President Biden and he is “staffed so closely that he’s lost all independence.” -House Oversight Committee

Comer also writes that the committee is "concerned" that each official is "one of several White House staffers who have taken it upon themselves to run the country while the President cannot."

In his letter to Bernal — whose influence extends well beyond the first lady's office — Comer wrote: The "Committee seeks to understand the extent of Mr. Bernal's influence over the President and his knowledge of whether the President is personally discharging the duties of his office." -Axios

Tomasini, a close friend of the Biden family, maintained close relations with Hunter throughout the Obama administration - sometimes referring to him as her "brother," and often ending emails with "LY" (Love You), according to emails dating from 2010 to 2016.

🚨SUBPOENAS🚨



I am issuing subpoenas today for White House staff Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams to appear for depositions.



The White House has shielded these three key aides from testifying about President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 10, 2024

"The White House has shielded three key aides from testifying about President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and now we’ve learned through reporting these same aides are also seeking to cover up President Biden’s declining cognitive state inside the White House. President Biden is clearly unfit for office, yet his staff are trying to hide the truth from the American people. Key White House staff must come before our committee so we can provide the transparency and accountability that Americans deserve," said Comer in a statement.