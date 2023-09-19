House Republicans Set Date for First Biden Impeachment Hearing

After House Speaker Kevin McCarthy finally announced an impeachment inquiry into the Biden family, members of the chamber have scheduled the first hearing in the case for Sept. 28, according to a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee in a statement to the Epoch Times.

The hearing will focus on various constitutional and legal questions pertaining to President Biden's alleged involvement in corruption and abuse of public office.

"The Committee also intends to subpoena Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records as early as this week. The Oversight Committee will continue to follow the evidence and money trail to provide the transparency and accountability that Americans demand from their government."

After caving to Freedom Caucus members ahead of an anticipated government shutdown battle, Speaker McCarthy said in prepared remarks: "House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct. Taken together these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption."

Helping to lead the probe is House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY).

"Here's the reality: As Vice President, Joe Biden changed U.S. foreign policy to the benefit of a Ukrainian business paying Hunter Biden," said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in an op-ed this week.

The White House is of course preemptively defending Biden, with spokesman Ian Sams saying that Republicans have already been investigating the Bidens and have "turned up no evidence of wrongdoing."

According to Biden himself, "the best I can tell, they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government."

Mr. Comer and other Republicans have found that the president spoke repeatedly to business partners of Hunter Biden, including at dinners at Washington's Cafe Milano. They also confirmed that President Biden sent emails under pseudonyms while vice president, including accounts that corresponded with Mr. Biden. Mr. Biden, other Biden family members, and associates received more than $21 million, primarily from foreigners, while President Biden was vice president. -Epoch Times

The House can bring impeachment charges against a president or another official. While it takes only a simple majority to impeach an official, the Senate must then consider the charges.

Former President Donald Trump was notably impeached twice by House Democrats - once for asking Ukraine to investigate Biden family corruption, which they claimed was 'election interference,' and a second time for inciting the January 6th Capitol riot. The GOP-controlled Senate acquitted Trump both times.

"In my mind, we have more than enough to impeach him right now, I don't think we have to go through the process of an impeachment inquiry," Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) told Newsmax.

"There are text messages, there are e-mails, there are witnesses, there are whistleblowers, there are meetings, there are phone calls, there are dinners. And you can’t say, hey, there’s a little bit of smoke, we’re not going to follow the fire. And the inquiry, my understanding is, as you said earlier, gives us expanded subpoena powers," Rep. Nancy Mace told ABC's "This Week."

Democrats, of course, are crying foul.

"There is no facts in the record to suggest that President Biden engaged in wrongdoing. There are no facts on the record to suggest that President Biden engaged in impeachable offenses. There are no facts on the record to suggest that President Biden broke the law in any way, shape or form," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told ABC.