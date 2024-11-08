"How Did You Spend $1 Billion And Not Win? What The F**k?" Infighting Breaks Out Between Harris, Biden Camps Over Loss

A massive slap-fight has broken out between Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris's camps - with each blaming the other for Harris' historic loss to Donald Trump.

According to Axios, "In response to Trump's decisive victory, aides in both camps are blaming the other for being more responsible, according to interviews with more than a dozen people in the White House and Harris' campaign."

One person in Harris' camp told the outlet, "The 107-day Harris campaign was nearly flawless. The Biden campaign that preceded it was the opposite."

Another Harris person told them, "We did what we could. I think the odds against us were insurmountable," referring to Biden's horrendous approval ratings and late exit from the race following his disastrous debate performance in June that revealed his brain is mush.

Former top Obama-turned-Harris aide David Plouffe posted on X that the Harris campaign had "dug out of a deep hole." He later deleted his account.

Biden Team Strikes Back!

Responding to criticism of Biden top political aides Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti's decision to run Biden "for re-election at 80 years old," the Biden camp fire back - with one former staffer saying Harris' team is making excuses.

"How did you spend $1 billion and not win? What the fuck?"

Another person familiar with the dynamics said that some on Biden's team resent Harris for not using the president more during the campaign, even though he is unpopular and prone to gaffes. "The Harris team benched [Biden] and then they lost, so now the people who represent Biden are saying, 'Maybe you shouldn't have benched him,' " they said. -Axios

Some Harris officials felt that many former Biden aides resented Harris and her ascension to the top of the ticket, while a former Biden-Harris official suggested that it was simply shitty governance that did them in.

"It's very clear we got it wrong on economic policy. People feel squeezed and when they do, they pick change. Our policy position and execution wasn't palpable to voters."

Another cited a range of frustrations: "The party was lied to about our candidate, and the leadership who lied were the same ones who never bothered to actually listen to voters and understand what was appealing to them about Trump — or why the Biden economy wasn't working for them even if it looked good on paper."

Democrats Has The Sads

Axios also reports on the "Deep Democratic Depression" gripping the party.

Check this out:

Democrats didn't just lose badly. They lost to a convicted felon they ridiculed as a racist, misogynistic fascist — and an existential threat to democracy.

And they didn't just lose to President-elect Trump. They lost the Senate ... likely the House ... many Hispanic men ... all three Blue Wall states ... both Southern swing states ... even substantial support in the bluest of states and cities. Why it matters: Top Democrats, including Harris advisers, tell us they feel like a lost party. Come January, they'll have scant power in the federal government, and shriveling clout in the courts and states. The traditional media structure sympathetic to their views, and hostile to Trump's, was shattered.

In short, Harris just lost what Democrats had considered an 'eminently winnable race.'

