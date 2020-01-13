How George Soros Corrupted Philadelphia's Justice System

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Philadelphia is one of the least safe big cities in the US. How did it get that way?

Social Justice Warriors

Thanks to George Soros, Larry Krasner was elected District Attorney in Philadelphia.

Krasner is Self-Proclaimed Social Justice Warrior. Consider the case of Michael White, a 22-year-old black college student who admitted killing Sean Schellenger, white. Numerous witnesses and a cellphone video confirmed what happened.

Krasner initially charged White with first-degree murder and denied his request for bail. But under pressure from leaders in Philadelphia’s African-American community, Mr. Krasner downgraded the charge to third-degree murder. Then, days before the trial, Mr. Krasner dropped the murder charge entirely.

White was then acquitted. How's that for justice?

Please consider Philadelphia’s Top Prosecutor Pursues ‘Social,’ Not Actual, Justice

Mr. Krasner is one of a new crop of “progressive prosecutors” who have won election in liberal cities. They include San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, who was raised by Weather Underground radicals Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn because his own parents were in prison for participating in the murder of police officers. Mr. Krasner was a virulent critic of law enforcement before running to become the city’s top prosecutor. During a 30-year career as a defense lawyer, Mr. Krasner gained notoriety for filing 75 lawsuits against Philadelphia police. In a 2017 campaign video he said “policing and prosecution are both systematically racist,” and he called poverty and crime consequences of “mass incarceration.” Mr. Krasner’s candidacy was laughed off until George Soros dumped $1.7 million into the campaign. At his primary election night victory party, Mr. Krasner smiled while his supporters chanted, “No good cops in a racist system!” and “f— the FOP!” (the Fraternal Order of Police)

​Mockery of Justice

Attorney William McSwain has convincingly argued that Mr. Krasner has created a dangerous “culture of disrespect for law enforcement.” Radical prosecutors like Mr. Krasner make a mockery of justice. There’s nothing progressive about public servants who shirk their duties, and nothing just about allowing violent criminals to roam free.

Violent Crime in Philadelphia​

As you might expect, Violent Crime in Philadelphia is high and on the rise.

Philadelphia consistently ranks above the national average in terms of crime, especially violent offenses. It has the highest violent crime rate of the ten American cities with a population greater than 1 million residents as well as the highest poverty rate among these cities. It has been included in real estate analytics company Neighborhood Scout's "Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in America" list every year since it has been compiled. Much of the crime is concentrated in the North, West, and Southwest sections of the city.

Violent Crimes and Murders

The above Wikipedia snip on Philadelphia triggered further inquiries.

Let's investigate violent crimes and murder rates.

Most Dangerous Cities Population 25,000 and Above

Please consider Neighborhood Scout’s Most Dangerous Cities – 2020

Detroit, MI: Chance of being a victim 1 in 5,000 Memphis, TN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,100 Birmingham, AL: Chance of being a victim 1 in 5,200 Baltimore, MD: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,400 Flint, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,500 St. Louis, MO: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,500 Danville, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,500 Saginaw, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,000 Wilmington, DE: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,100 Camden, NJ: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,200 Pine Bluff, AR: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,200 Kansas City, MO: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,300 San Bernardino, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,500 Alexandria, LA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,800 Little Rock, AR: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,800 Cleveland, OH: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,900 Milwaukee, WI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,000 Stockton, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,000 Monroe, LA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,100 Chester, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,100 Rockford, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,100 Myrtle Beach, SC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,200 Albuquerque, NM: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,300 Shawnee, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,300 Pontiac, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,400 Kalamazoo, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,500 Farmington, NM: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,600 Springfield, MO: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,600 Anchorage, AK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,600 Oakland, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,700 Indianapolis, IN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,700 East Point, GA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,800 Compton, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,200 Battle Creek, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,300 East St. Louis, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,300 Canton, OH: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,300 Elkhart, IN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400 Newburgh, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400 Riviera Beach, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400 Wichita, KS: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400 Jackson, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400 New Orleans, LA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,500 Trenton, NJ: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,500 Jacksonville, AR: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,500 Nashville, TN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,700 Lansing, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,000 Daytona Beach, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,000 Albany, GA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,100 Harrisburg, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300 Tulsa, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300 Beaumont, TX: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300 Hartford, CT: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300 Desert Hot Springs, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300 Buffalo, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,400 Scranton, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,400 Gadsden, AL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,500 Chattanooga, TN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,500 Muskogee, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,500 Houston, TX: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,600 South Bend, IN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,600 York, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,800 Homestead, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,800 Fall River, MA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,900 Chicago, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,900 Lubbock, TX: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,900 Jackson, TN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,000 Washington, DC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,000 Pueblo, CO: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,100 Springfield, MA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,100 Dothan, AL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,200 North Las Vegas, NV: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,300 Florence, SC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,300 Lake Worth, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,300 Holyoke, MA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,300 Levenworth, KS: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500 Richmond, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500 South Salt Lake, UT: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500 Miami Beach, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500 Schenectady, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500 Baton Rouge, LA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,600 West Palm Beach, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,800 Sumter, SC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,800 Dayton, OH: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,900 North Charlston, SC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,900 Odessa, TX: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,900 Philadelphia, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,000 Lawton, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,000 Brockton, MA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300 Salisbury, MD: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300 Modesto, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300 Niagra Falls, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300 Kankakee, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300 Chicago Heights, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,400 Oklahoma City, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,400 Santa Monica, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,400 Akron, OH: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600 Lauderdale Lakes, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600 Tacoma, WA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600 Albany, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600 Wheeling, WV: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600

States With 5 or More of Top 100 Violent Crime Cities

California: 8

Michigan: 8

Florida: 7

Illinois: 6

New York: 5

Pennsylvania: 5

Oklahoma: 5

Top 10 Murder Rate Cities

East St. Louis, IL: Murder Rate (.87 per 1,000 residents). 17.5X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 23 St. Louis, MO: Murder Rate (.62 per 1,000 residents), 12.3X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 187 Gary, IN: Murder Rate (.53 per 1,000 residents), 10.6X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 40 Chester, PA: Murder Rate (.53 per 1,000 residents), 10.6X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 18 Baltimore, MD: Murder Rate (.51 per 1,000 residents), 10.3X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 309 York, PA: Murder Rate (.45 per 1,000 residents), 9.1X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 20 Petersburg, VA: Murder Rate (.44 per 1,000 residents), 8.9X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 14 Birmingham, AL: Murder Rate (.42 per 1,000 residents), 8.4X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 88 Detroit, MI: Murder Rate (.39 per 1,000 residents) 7.8X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 263 Danville, IL: Murder Rate (.39 per 1,000 residents) 7.8X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 12

Illinois Shines

Illinois really shines here. It claims the number 1, number 10, and number 20 murder spots, the latter Alton, IL.

The site shows the top 30. I only listed the top 10.

Danville, Illinois

Danville is my home town.

It is number 7 on the list of most crime ridden cities and number 10 on the murder rate list.

How to Reduce Crime Stats

One way to reduce violent crime is to not convict anyone of anything in the name of "social justice".

This is the method preferred by George Soros and Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner.

