How George Soros Corrupted Philadelphia's Justice System

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Philadelphia is one of the least safe big cities in the US. How did it get that way?

Social Justice Warriors

Thanks to George Soros, Larry Krasner was elected District Attorney in Philadelphia.

Krasner is Self-Proclaimed Social Justice Warrior.  Consider the case of Michael White, a 22-year-old black college student who admitted killing Sean Schellenger, white. Numerous witnesses and a cellphone video confirmed what happened.

Krasner initially charged White with first-degree murder and denied his request for bail. But under pressure from leaders in Philadelphia’s African-American community, Mr. Krasner downgraded the charge to third-degree murder. Then, days before the trial, Mr. Krasner dropped the murder charge entirely.

White was then acquitted. How's that for justice?

Please consider Philadelphia’s Top Prosecutor Pursues ‘Social,’ Not Actual, Justice

Mr. Krasner is one of a new crop of “progressive prosecutors” who have won election in liberal cities. They include San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, who was raised by Weather Underground radicals Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn because his own parents were in prison for participating in the murder of police officers. Mr. Krasner was a virulent critic of law enforcement before running to become the city’s top prosecutor. During a 30-year career as a defense lawyer, Mr. Krasner gained notoriety for filing 75 lawsuits against Philadelphia police. In a 2017 campaign video he said “policing and prosecution are both systematically racist,” and he called poverty and crime consequences of “mass incarceration.”

Mr. Krasner’s candidacy was laughed off until George Soros dumped $1.7 million into the campaign. At his primary election night victory party, Mr. Krasner smiled while his supporters chanted, “No good cops in a racist system!” and “f— the FOP!” (the Fraternal Order of Police)

​Mockery of Justice

Attorney William McSwain has convincingly argued that Mr. Krasner has created a dangerous “culture of disrespect for law enforcement.”

Radical prosecutors like Mr. Krasner make a mockery of justice. There’s nothing progressive about public servants who shirk their duties, and nothing just about allowing violent criminals to roam free.

Violent Crime in Philadelphia​

As you might expect, Violent Crime in Philadelphia is high and on the rise.

Philadelphia consistently ranks above the national average in terms of crime, especially violent offenses. It has the highest violent crime rate of the ten American cities with a population greater than 1 million residents as well as the highest poverty rate among these cities. It has been included in real estate analytics company Neighborhood Scout's "Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in America" list every year since it has been compiled. Much of the crime is concentrated in the North, West, and Southwest sections of the city.

Violent Crimes and Murders

The above Wikipedia snip on Philadelphia triggered further inquiries.

Let's investigate violent crimes and murder rates.

Most Dangerous Cities Population 25,000 and Above

Please consider Neighborhood Scout’s Most Dangerous Cities – 2020

  1. Detroit, MI: Chance of being a victim 1 in 5,000

  2. Memphis, TN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,100

  3. Birmingham, AL: Chance of being a victim 1 in 5,200

  4. Baltimore, MD: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,400

  5. Flint, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,500

  6. St. Louis, MO: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,500

  7. Danville, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 5,500

  8. Saginaw, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,000

  9. Wilmington, DE: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,100

  10. Camden, NJ: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,200

  11. Pine Bluff, AR: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,200

  12. Kansas City, MO: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,300

  13. San Bernardino, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,500

  14. Alexandria, LA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,800

  15. Little Rock, AR: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,800

  16. Cleveland, OH: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 6,900

  17. Milwaukee, WI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,000

  18. Stockton, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,000

  19. Monroe, LA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,100

  20. Chester, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,100

  21. Rockford, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,100

  22. Myrtle Beach, SC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,200

  23. Albuquerque, NM: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,300

  24. Shawnee, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,300

  25. Pontiac, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,400

  26. Kalamazoo, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,500

  27. Farmington, NM: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,600

  28. Springfield, MO: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,600

  29. Anchorage, AK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,600

  30. Oakland, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,700

  31. Indianapolis, IN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,700

  32. East Point, GA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 7,800

  33. Compton, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,200

  34. Battle Creek, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,300

  35. East St. Louis, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,300

  36. Canton, OH: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,300

  37. Elkhart, IN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400

  38. Newburgh, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400

  39. Riviera Beach, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400

  40. Wichita, KS: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400

  41. Jackson, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,400

  42. New Orleans, LA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,500

  43. Trenton, NJ: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,500

  44. Jacksonville, AR: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,500

  45. Nashville, TN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 8,700

  46. Lansing, MI: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,000

  47. Daytona Beach, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,000

  48. Albany, GA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,100

  49. Harrisburg, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300

  50. Tulsa, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300

  51. Beaumont, TX: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300

  52. Hartford, CT: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300

  53. Desert Hot Springs, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,300

  54. Buffalo, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,400

  55. Scranton, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,400

  56. Gadsden, AL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,500

  57. Chattanooga, TN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,500

  58. Muskogee, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,500

  59. Houston, TX: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,600

  60. South Bend, IN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,600

  61. York, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,800

  62. Homestead, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,800

  63. Fall River, MA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,900

  64. Chicago, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,900

  65. Lubbock, TX: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 9,900

  66. Jackson, TN: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,000

  67. Washington, DC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,000

  68. Pueblo, CO: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,100

  69. Springfield, MA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,100

  70. Dothan, AL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,200

  71. North Las Vegas, NV: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,300

  72. Florence, SC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,300

  73. Lake Worth, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,300

  74. Holyoke, MA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,300

  75. Levenworth, KS: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500

  76. Richmond, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500

  77. South Salt Lake, UT: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500

  78. Miami Beach, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500

  79. Schenectady, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,500

  80. Baton Rouge, LA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,600

  81. West Palm Beach, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,800

  82. Sumter, SC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,800

  83. Dayton, OH: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,900

  84. North Charlston, SC: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,900

  85. Odessa, TX: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 10,900

  86. Philadelphia, PA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,000

  87. Lawton, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,000

  88. Brockton, MA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300

  89. Salisbury, MD: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300

  90. Modesto, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300

  91. Niagra Falls, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300

  92. Kankakee, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,300

  93. Chicago Heights, IL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,400

  94. Oklahoma City, OK: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,400

  95. Santa Monica, CA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,400

  96. Akron, OH: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600

  97. Lauderdale Lakes, FL: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600

  98. Tacoma, WA: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600

  99. Albany, NY: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600

  100. Wheeling, WV: Chance of being a victim: 1 in 11,600

States With 5 or More of Top 100 Violent Crime Cities

  • California: 8

  • Michigan: 8

  • Florida: 7

  • Illinois: 6

  • New York: 5

  • Pennsylvania: 5

  • Oklahoma: 5

Top 10 Murder Rate Cities

  1. East St. Louis, IL: Murder Rate (.87 per 1,000 residents). 17.5X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 23

  2. St. Louis, MO: Murder Rate (.62 per 1,000 residents), 12.3X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 187

  3. Gary, IN: Murder Rate (.53 per 1,000 residents), 10.6X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 40

  4. Chester, PA: Murder Rate (.53 per 1,000 residents), 10.6X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 18

  5. Baltimore, MD: Murder Rate (.51 per 1,000 residents), 10.3X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 309

  6. York, PA: Murder Rate (.45 per 1,000 residents), 9.1X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 20

  7. Petersburg, VA: Murder Rate (.44 per 1,000 residents), 8.9X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 14

  8. Birmingham, AL: Murder Rate (.42 per 1,000 residents), 8.4X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 88

  9. Detroit, MI: Murder Rate (.39 per 1,000 residents) 7.8X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 263

  10. Danville, IL: Murder Rate (.39 per 1,000 residents) 7.8X U.S. Average, No. of Murders: 12

Illinois Shines

Illinois really shines here. It claims the number 1, number 10, and number 20 murder spots, the latter Alton, IL.

The site shows the top 30. I only listed the top 10.

Danville, Illinois

Danville is my home town.

It is number 7 on the list of most crime ridden cities and number 10 on the murder rate list.

How to Reduce Crime Stats

One way to reduce violent crime is to not convict anyone of anything in the name of "social justice".

This is the method preferred by George Soros and Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner.

As a side note, these crime stats gave me another reason to share my previous post, Escape Illinois: Get The Hell Out Now, We Are

