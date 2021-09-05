How Overcrowded Is Europe?

According to the latest Eurostat statistics, 63 percent of households in Montenegro are overcrowded.

According to the source's definition, a household is considered overcrowded if it does not have a minimum of one room for the household, one room per couple, one room for each single person aged 18 and over, one room per pair of single people aged 12-17 and/or one room per pair of children aged under 12.

At the other end of the scale, Cyprus boasts just 2.2 percent of households falling into this category - comfortably below the 17.1 percent average for the European Union.