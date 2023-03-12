How Should Pro-Abortion Activists Respond To State Restrictions? Jane Fonda Says 'Murder'

Good old Hanoi Jane is at it again. The pro-communist activist is famous not simply for her anti-war stance (which could be argued as justifiable), but also for actively propagandizing for the North Vietnamese. Not only that, but she has a rather vicious history of calling for the deaths of people she disagrees with. Part of her activism in Vietnam included her arguments that American POWs held by the VC be tried and executed for war crimes:

Fast forward decades later and Jane Fonda hasn't changed; her provocateur methods continue, probably because she has never faced consequences. While the far-leftist position of The View is no secret, even the regular members of the show had to pull Fonda back from the brink after a discussion on state laws blocking abortion, in which she was asked what could be done other than protest...

She responded: "Well, murder..."

Was it a joke?

Fonda later apologized for the remarks saying they were made 'in jest' and that she was 'using hyperbole to make a point.'

But what was the point?

What is more likely is that Fonda said the quiet part out loud, the part which leftist activists often discuss on social media but rarely on mainstream television.