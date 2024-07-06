HuffPo Encourages Biden Campaign To Openly Push Disinformation Using AI

Authored by Jacob Bruns via Headline USA,

In a bizarre op-ed, Huffington Post writer Kaivan Shroff suggested that the President Joe Biden and his campaign should consider using artificial intelligence to dupe the American people into voting for him.

Joe Biden does his daily workout. / IMAGE: Fotor AI (Editor's note: this photo has been generated using artificial intelligence and is not actually Joe Biden.)

Shroff began by noting that “the stakes” of the election “cannot be overstated” because the future of democracy “hangs in the balance,” rhetoric which, he assured the reader, “is not hyperbolic.”

.@HuffPost published an essay by a lefty nutter arguing that Biden's campaign should deceive the public with AI videos (i.e. faked) of the president that make him speak well and look youthful.



Kaivan Shroff argues that the threat of Trump's victory is so great that fake content… pic.twitter.com/do571SCDUH — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 4, 2024

It is “the greatest moral and ethical imperative for those who care about American democracy” to defeat former President Donald Trump, he opined.

As a result, the ends justified the means, even if that entailed continuing the campaign’s ongoing efforts to gaslight low-information voters into thinking Biden is fitter and healthier than he is, but with additional assistance from AI to more “effectively reach the voting public.”

It is not entirely clear that the campaign hasn’t already been relying on this tactic in what have appeared to be the president’s more lucid moments on camera.

While admitting that using AI to present a smoother, more well-spoken Biden could be deceptive, Shroff ultimately concluded that such deception would be worthwhile if it led to a Biden victory.

“We must ask the question, are augmented AI videos that present Biden in his best form―while sharing honest and accurate information―really more socially damaging than our information ecosystem’s current realities?” Shroff wrote. “I think not.”

Such conversations seem to be inevitable for the left after Biden’s disastrous debate performance last month, for which his defenders have thrown out every excuse in the book as Trump surges in swing state polls.

On Wednesday, for instance, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blamed Biden’s jet lag from a flight weeks before the debate, along with a cold that he allegedly had.

Is this a Saturday Night Live skit?



Reporter: “How is it possible that Joe Biden would suffer from ‘jet lag’ two weeks after he got back from his trip...?”



Karine Jean-Pierre: “It's the jet lag AND also the cold, right?”



pic.twitter.com/O1uZEBbOPi — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 3, 2024

“It’s the jet lag and also the cold–it is the two things that occurred,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at a Tuesday press conference.

Biden cronies have also used AI as an excuse in the past—but for the opposite end, to accuse Republicans of the threat of spreading disinformation by altering the audio in Biden’s special counsel interview with Robert Hur.

It was the basis of that interview that prompted Hur not to pursue charges, concluding Biden was unfit to stand trial for the felonies.

However, Attorney General Merrick Garland cited executive privilege in insisting that he was under no obligation to release the audio file. House Republicans held him in contempt of Congress and subsequently filed a lawsuit that could result in legal consequences for Garland under the next administration.

Leftists afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome have become increasingly unhinged when faced with the prospect of a Biden candidacy, proposing ever more drastic, dangerous and anti-democratic courses of action to counter the will of the people.

A Pennsylvania lawmaker named Matthew Croyle went viral for all the wrong reasons on Wednesday after authoring a post on X that suggested leftists with Trump-supporting relatives kill them now before they have the chance to strike first.