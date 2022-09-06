Huh? Biden Screams That He "Beat Pharma This Year"
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
During a Labor Day speech in Milwaukee Monday, Joe Biden screamed that he “beat pharma this year” despite the fact that he provided billions in record profits for the pharmaceutical industry by attempting to enforce vaccine mandates.
Watch:
Pres. Biden hails bill putting cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients: "We beat Pharma this year! And it mattered! We're going to change people's lives." https://t.co/WpjeEnDOqR pic.twitter.com/paEy4CF8Pg— ABC News (@ABC) September 5, 2022
Biden repeated the claim at a second speech in Pittsburgh:
Biden: "I have been fighting pharma for my entire career, my entire career, and we finally beat pharma!"— Ioan Haboczki (@haboczki) September 6, 2022
Back in the real world, big pharma have raked in record amounts of money since he took office off the back of the plandemic. pic.twitter.com/C8bOYelHRF
A few violent extremists took issue with Biden’s claim:
Biden didn't beat Big Pharma; he invited them into the WH #BidensLying https://t.co/I5abwDBfXv— mjsb (@mjsb143) September 6, 2022
Crooked Biden beat Pharma this year by transferring tens of billions to their packets.— A My Burakami (@JohnOrlinski) September 6, 2022
I’m confused why is Biden super angry yelling here? Also what does he mean by beat pharma??? What did we beat as I’m sure big pharma has profited so much from these poison vaccines— Coollatiaslatios (@pikachusandile8) September 6, 2022
Biden: “we beat Pharma this year”— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 5, 2022
Apparently another teleprompter mistake. The correct line was “we helped Pharma beat their earning estimates this year” 🤡pic.twitter.com/4QdVkNfTCV
Oh, you beat pharma, @potus.— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 5, 2022
I’m sorry, I meant to say you helped pharma beat record profits! 😂 https://t.co/rgntH48RUq pic.twitter.com/zIWXo8YIzp
Biden: "We Beat Pharma this year and it Mattered"— Chuck Sharp (@Chuck69i) September 6, 2022
Was that before or after they mandated the Jab, gave them trillions of dollars, and voted them immunity from prosecution?
No One has been Beaten, except for US Tax Paying Citizens!!!
🙄🙄🙄
“I have been fighting pharma for my entire career—my entire career—and we finally beat pharma!” ~ Joe Biden— The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) September 6, 2022
FunFact: Donors from pharmaceutical industry contributed $6.3 million to the 2020 campaign of Joe Biden ( this is just the official figure)pic.twitter.com/xJKvfO91Ng
It took less than one year for Joe Biden to go from "Pandemic of the unvaccinated" to "we beat pharma this year" https://t.co/lRcO5EAQrx— Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) September 6, 2022
* * *
