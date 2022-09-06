print-icon
print-icon

Huh? Biden Screams That He "Beat Pharma This Year"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022 - 11:40 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a Labor Day speech in Milwaukee Monday, Joe Biden screamed that he “beat pharma this year” despite the fact that he provided billions in record profits for the pharmaceutical industry by attempting to enforce vaccine mandates.

Watch:

Biden repeated the claim at a second speech in Pittsburgh:

A few violent extremists took issue with Biden’s claim:

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.
Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

0