Humans Could Live On The Moon "This Decade": NASA Official

The NASA official in charge of the Orion lunar spacecraft program says humans could live on the moon for lengthy periods this decade.

Speaking with the BBC, Howard Hu told host Laura Kuenssberg that Wednesday's launch of the Artemis rocket, which carries Orion, was a "historic day for human space flight," according to the BBC.

Orion is currently about 134,000km (83,300 miles) from the Moon. The 100m-tall Artemis rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center as part of Nasa's mission to take astronauts back to Earth's satellite. Sitting atop the rocket is the Orion spacecraft which, for this first mission, is uncrewed but is equipped with a 'manikin' which will register the impacts of the flight on the human body. Wednesday's flight followed two previous launch attempts in August and September that were aborted during the countdown because of technical woes. -BBC

"It's the first step we're taking to long-term deep space exploration, for not just the United States but for the world," said Hu, adding "And I think this is an historic day for Nasa, but it's also an historic day for all the people who love human space flight and deep space exploration. "

"I mean, we are going back to the Moon, we're working towards a sustainable program and this is the vehicle that will carry the people that will land us back on the Moon again."

Program manager for Orion at NASA, Howard Hu, tells #BBCLauraK they believe humans will be living on the Moon by the end of the decadehttps://t.co/Z1BCKTGMHl pic.twitter.com/hSuELrAnrK — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 20, 2022

According to Hu, if the current Artemis flight was successful, the next one will be manned, while a third would be where astronauts could actually land on the Moon.

The current mission was proceeding well, he told the BBC, with all systems working and the mission team preparing for the next firing of Orion's engines (what is known as a burn) at lunchtime on Monday to put the spacecraft into a distant orbit of the Moon. Mr Hu admitted that watching the mission from Earth was not unlike being an anxious parent, but he said seeing the images and the videos coming back from Orion "really gives that excitement and feeling of, 'wow, we are headed back to the Moon'". -BBC

