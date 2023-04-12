Hunter Biden Business Partners, Associates Visited Obama White House Over 80 Times

On the 2020 campaign trail, then candidate Joe Biden claimed that he had 'no knowledge' of his son Hunter's overseas business dealings while he was Vice President - an absolute lie that's been demolished multiple times, including an audiotape of the elder Biden leaving a message for Hunter where he specifically wanted to discuss... his business dealings.

Now we learn that four of Hunter Biden's business partners, a vice president and two assistants at Hunter's now-defunct firm visited the White House over 80 times while his father was Vice President.

According to Fox News;

Joan Mayer, who says she was the vice president of Hunter’s now-defunct investment firm Rosemont Seneca Advisors from 2008 to 2017 on Linkedin, made at least 17 visits to the White House during that time, according to visitor logs reviewed by Fox News Digital. In October 2009, Mayer attended a vice presidential briefing and met with then-Biden aide Danielle Borrin. Less than a month later, she met with then-Biden executive assistant Nancy Orloff in the West Wing. In July 2013, she met in the West Wing with Kellen Suber, another executive assistant to Vice President Biden at the time, according to the logs. In December 2013 and 2014, Mayer attended holiday receptions at the vice president's White House residence at Number One Observatory Circle, according to visitor logs. In September 2015, she attended a Jewish community reception at the vice president’s residence. She also met with Kaitlyn Demers, who was serving as an associate counsel in Biden's office, in June 2016 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB), which houses the vice president’s ceremonial office. Another former Hunter Biden assistant, Anne Marie Person, visited the Obama White House at least five times before she left the firm in 2014 to join then-Vice President Biden's staff, according to the visitor logs. One of those visits included an April 2014 meeting with Kathy Chung, the former Biden aide who currently serves as the Pentagon's deputy director of protocol, and was likely interview-related ahead of starting her job there.

In fact, Kathy Chung - the former Biden aide, 'regularly communicated with Hunter, passing messages directly between father and son and assistants in his office.

Hunter business partner Ed Schwerin, meanwhile, who "managed almost every aspect" of the Bidens' financial lives according to Hunter's ex-wife, visited the Obama White House at least 27 times, while Steve Ricchetti - currently serving as Biden's White House counselor, met with Schwerin at least twice in 2016.

Another former Hunter business partner, John Robinson "Rob" Walker - whose name resurfaced in March when House GOP investigators said they obtained records showing Biden family members receiving over $1 million in payments from accounts related to Walker and their Chinese business ventures - visited the White House at least 16 times while Joe Biden was VP.

Tony Bobulinski on Tucker says it is a "blatant lie" when Joe Biden says he had no knowledge of his son's business dealings:



"There was no other reason for me to be in that bar meeting Joe Biden then to discuss what I was doing with his family's name and the Chinese." pic.twitter.com/famy4WaxOk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 28, 2020

Hunter's partner Devon Archer, who co-founded Rosemont Seneca with Hunter, visited Biden directly at least twice, in 2009 and 2014. He also played golf with Hunter and Joe at least once in August 2014.

No knowledge of Hunter's dealings, eh?