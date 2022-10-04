Hunter Biden Probe To Look Into 'What Happened In 2020': Jim Jordan

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

If the GOP takes a majority in the House, one of the “key elements” of its investigatory plans into Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, next year will involve looking into “what happened in 2020,” said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).

Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) listens during a House Judiciary Committee mark up hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington on June 2, 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Just weeks before the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post ran a story about Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings in Ukraine and China, which was promptly dismissed as dubious by mainstream media outlets and suppressed on social media platforms.

At the time, 51 former intelligence officials signed a letter claiming that the New York Post’s story had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” In an interview with Breitbart, Jordan said that he wants to know on what intelligence the 51 former officials based their letter.

“We had 51 former intelligence officials tell us that this was Russian disinformation. We had the FBI sit down with Facebook and say, ‘Hey, be careful, wink wink. We think there’s Russian disinformation.’ … All that was done to suppress that story, which had an impact on how people voted in the most important election we have, the election for president of the United States,” Jordan told Breitbart.

“Did someone from The New York Times tell them something? Did someone from the FBI leak some false—was it this Timothy Thibault, who [has] since left the FBI, who suppressed that information at the FBI? I want to know. That’s pretty important stuff, so I really want to look into that angle.”

Most of the investigative activities related to Hunter Biden would be headquartered at the Oversight Committee, with Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) expected to lead it. Jordan will continue to remain a member and chair of the Judiciary. Comer plans to look into Hunter Biden’s suspicious banking and business transactions, he added.

Protecting Documents

Jordan had recently signed a letter together with other Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee asking former FBI official Timothy Thibault not to destroy or alter documents related to the Hunter Biden investigation that are in his possession.

“Whistleblowers have come to Congress alleging that you were part of a scheme to undermine and discredit allegations of criminal wrongdoing by members of the Biden family. Accordingly, we believe that you possess information relating to our investigation and we request your assistance with our inquiry,” the letter said.

Prior to leaving the FBI last month, Thibault worked at the agency’s Washington Field Office. In July, he came under scrutiny after a whistleblower revealed that the former FBI agent had suppressed information the agency had about Hunter Biden’s financial activities.

In July, whistleblowers revealed to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) that FBI bureau officials labeled evidence against Hunter Biden as disinformation and that there are “systemic and existential problems” within the agency as well as the Justice Department.