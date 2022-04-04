Hunter Biden's Secret Service Detail Pays $30K A Month For Malibu Mansion

While Hunter Biden waits for his likely indictment on tax fraud charges (not to mention the possibility that he could face charges for failing to report his work on behalf of foreign governments), he and his new wife have been hanging out in a swanky Malibu mansion that they're renting for $20,000/month.

But while Biden continues to spend money he doesn't have on his California lifestyle, the Secret Service (which is legally required to provide protection for family members of the president) is being forced to do the same: according to a retired Secret Service agent, the agency has been paying a whopping $30K/month for their own market-rate pad practically next door.

Former Secret Service agent Don Mihalek told ABC News this arrangement is "the cost of doing business" for the Secret Service (since the younger Biden is entitled to 'round-the-clock' security, like all other presidential family members).

"Typically, wherever a protectee sets up their residence, the Secret Service is forced to find someplace to rent nearby at market value," Mihalek said, noting that the agency is also renting out properties to protect President Joe Biden's residences in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. "This isn't new," Mihalek said. "The Service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially."

Hunter Biden and the rest of Biden's family started receiving their Secret Service detail starting in June 2020 after his father became the Democratic nominee.

While an entire generation of Americans (the long-suffering millennials) are being priced out of the housing market, Hunter's Malibu digs include four bedrooms, three bathrooms, vaulted high ceilings and a chef's kitchen.

The home also features a "spacious park-like yard" with a pool, a spa, a built-in barbecue bar, and alfresco dining. The property is situated on 0.7 acres on top of a hill, giving it "enchanting" 180-degree panoramic ocean views, according to the listing.

Already, the backlash among Republicans is brewing...

The Secret Service is spending over $30,000 per month to rent a mansion in Malibu to protect the First Crackhead, Hunter Biden.



That needs to end IMMEDIATELY! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 4, 2022

...while Democrat-aligned journos are doing everything they can to put this information 'in the right context'.

Secret Service protecting Hunter Biden pays over $30,000 a month to rent out a mansion



"This isn't new, The Service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially."https://t.co/CifXF0zqbz — Anthony DeRosa (@Anthony) April 4, 2022

We can't help but wonder: how will the Secret Service protect the younger Biden should he receive a custodial sentence as a result of the ongoing investigation?