"Hunter Is Checking": Ukrainian Oligarch Accused Of Bribin' Bidens Got Help With Passport

Joe and Hunter Biden golf with Hunter's business partner Devon Archer (far left) and unidentified man (August 2014)

Hunter Biden and pals attempted to help Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky obtain a US Visa right after then-VP Joe Biden's son became a board member for the Ukrainian energy firm, the Daily Caller reports, citing emails.

The emails in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop archive show a coordinated attempt to obtain a visa for Zlochevsky while he was being investigated by Ukrainian authorities for corruption. Biden and some of his associates were potentially “engaging in registrable lobbying activity,” and one email indicates that Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations could have been occurring outside of the exchanges, a FARA expert who reviewed the emails told the Caller.

Of note, Hunter worked with former Burisma board member Devon Archer, as well as Rosemont Seneca adviser Eric Schwerin, former Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP Partner Heather King and other business associates, to help Zlochevsky reapply for his visa after the State Department revoked it in 2014.

According to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Zlochevsky is the "foreign national" who made 17 secret phone recordings of the Bidens as an insurance policy, and is involved in an alleged bribery scheme with the Biden family.

Greene was one of several House Oversight Committee members who viewed a redacted version of an FBI FD-1023 form, in which an informant is said to have detailed the $10 million scheme. According to Greene, FBI Director Christopher Wray redacted the foreign national's name, but that it's very clearly Zlochevsky, as "within the same sentence, it says 'him/Burisma.'

"If you’re anyone who is familiar with the whole Burisma story and the information on the laptop, it’s easy to make the connection of who it is. It’s like a no-brainer … No one has refuted that it’s not him," said Greene.

Trying to get Burisma boss into the US

In May of 2014, one month after Hunter was hired to sit on Burisma's board for some $80,000 per month, Hunter and his partners interfaced with a Zlochevsky intermediary, Burisma board member Vadim Pozharskyi about the Zlochevsky's visa application, according to the emails.

On May 7, 2014, Pozharskyi emailed Archer to ask about "Nikolay's visa issue" as a follow-up to "previous communications" between them. According to the report, "Pozharskyi frequently used the “Nikolay” moniker to refer to Mykola Zlochevsky in correspondence with Hunter Biden and his associates."

In late May of 2014, King, the former Boies Schiller partner, emailed Pozharskyi an update on Zlochevsky's visa status from the Ukrainian embassy, saying that the embassy couldn't reveal to a 3rd party why the visa had been revoked, but that "if Nikolai contacts them directly, they may provide him with further explanation."

Pozharskyi told King in early June that Zlochevsky was “prepared to apply to US embassy for US visa” and said he needed a reason to travel to the United States. Pozharskyi asked King’s company to send Zlochevsky an invitation to be “signed by one of companies lawyer/partner, namely H. Biden,” emails show. -Daily Caller

"Two reasons for that, firstly having Hunters [sic] name on invitation will invite embassy [sic] to consider carefully that application. Secondly If [sic] he is denied in obtaining visa, then your company, that actualy [sic] invited Nikolay could work with state department on this," wrote Pozharskyi in response.

Read the rest here...

Summing things up nicely is Charlie Kirk, who said in a tweet:

House Oversight member, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, has confirmed that the "unnamed" foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden with $10 million, was none other than Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky.

The now infamous FBI FD-1023 form provide by Wray had redacted Zlochevsky's name but detailed a $10 million bribe to the Bidens with someone connected to Burisma.

Putting it all together...

We know that Zlochesvsky was already paying Hunter an exorbitant sum, $83,000/mo, to sit on the board of his Ukrainian energy company.

We know Zlochevsky was facing a corruption investigation in Ukraine by prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

We know then-Vice President Joe Biden accused Shokin of corruption.

We know that then-VP Biden successfully threatened to pull a $1 billion US loan guarantee as leverage to push for Shokin’s removal.

We know Shokin was replaced by Yuriy Lutsenko, who cleared Zlochevsky and Burisma of criminal charges in 2019.

We know that Zlochevsky and his associates were eventually charged in 2020 for attempting $6 million in bribes to halt the ongoing investigation (the guy has a history of bribes).

And we know that Zlochevsky was a rich, corrupt foreign oligarch who needed the type of help only connected, corrupt DC cronyism could deliver.

And it all points to one conclusion: Joe and James and Hunter were willing to sell out American interests to keep the Ukrainian money flowing.

And now hundreds of billions of your taxpayer money is flowing back to Ukraine.

Get it, now?