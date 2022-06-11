Hunter's Hooker: A Teachable Insight Into American Capitalism

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,

Every individual and entity seeking to maximize their private gain by prostituting themselves to the government is, well, prostituting themselves to the government.

The free-money PPP "loan" obtained by a prostitute frequented by Hunter Biden offers a vividly teachable insight into American capitalism: you don't maximize your private gains by offering a product or service that's faster, better, cheaper, you maximize your private gains by securing a government-gimme. Hunter's Hooker Scored $20,000 PPP Loan As Joe Biden Entered White House.

The cornucopia of government-gimmes is vast. There are "loans" which are forgiven, i.e. free money such as the PPP "loans;" government subsidies and tax breaks designed to serve the interests of a single enterprise or cartel; low-interest loans unavailable to tax donkeys; sweetheart contracts where the private cartel/monopoly can overbill the government without consequence; toothless anti-trust agencies allow monopolies to scoop up dozens or even hundreds of potential competitors, and skims/scams funded by government largess: Medicare / Medicaid fraud, the student-loan racket, and so on, in an endless profusion of ways to maximize private gains via investing capital in capitol, i.e. bribing politicians and bureaucrats to use the government's vast powers to enrich the few at the expense of the many.

Government-funded skims and scams are always covered by a thin veneer of serving the public interest.

Skimmers and scammers quickly discern an opportunity to maximize their private gain with a government-gimme as the floodgates of government funding open.

Do you think the $1.6 trillion sinkhole of profiteering and corruption known as "student loans" would exist if the government didn't enable and enforce the loans?

Of course not.

How about the 40% of Medicare/Medicaid that's bled off by outright fraud, needless meds and procedures and profiteering?

All government funded. There is no way a racket could reach trillion-dollar proportions without government taxation, borrowing and enforcement.

Speaking of trillion-dollar rackets, the Federal Reserve's power to benefit the few at the expense of the many is granted by the federal government.

Give me the power over the money and I'll take the rest in due course, thank you very much.

A prostitute obtaining a government-gimme offers a very keen insight into the core of American capitalism, which is investing capital in capitol: every individual and entity seeking to maximize their private gain by prostituting themselves to the government is, well, prostituting themselves to the government.

That's a rather inconveniently salacious description of American capitalism. Too bad it's true.

* * *

