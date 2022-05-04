Hunter's Laptop: Adam Schiff, CNN, Politico And Daily Beast Sued By Repairman Who Blew Whistle

The man who owned the computer repair shop where Hunter Biden abandoned his infamous 'laptop from hell' is suing several 'Russiagate' all-stars for millions.

John Paul Mac Isaac, who lost his business and endured harassment for 18 months after being falsely accused of peddling Russian disinformation, is suing Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), along with news outlets CNN, The Daily Beast and Politico.

Photo: James Keivom

"After fighting to reveal the truth, all I want now is for the rest of the country to know that there was a collective and orchestrated effort by social and mainstream media to block a real story with real consequences for the nation," the 45-year-old Mac Isaac told the New York Post.

The lawsuit cites a CNN interview two days after The Post's bombshell report in which he claims Schiff defamed him by citing - without evidence - that he believed the "Kremlin" was behind a smear of the Bidens.

"Well we know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin. That’s been clear for well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about the Vice President and his son," Schiff told host Wolf Blitzer.

Adam Schiff has already decided that the Hunter Biden emails story from the NY Post is a Russian disinformation campaign pic.twitter.com/1ryEj27KCP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2020

"This was collusion led by 51 former pillars in the intelligence community and backed by words and actions of a politically motivated DOJ and FBI," he continued, ostensibly referring to an October 19, 2020 Politico article by Natasha Bertrand in which more than 50 former senior intelligence officials say the laptop disclosure "has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

"I want this lawsuit to reveal that collusion and more importantly, who gave the marching orders," he continued.

Mac Isaac came to legally own the laptop after Biden’s son Hunter dropped it off at his store for repairs in April 2019 and never came back. The material on the laptop has raised serious questions about what Biden knew of his son’s overseas business deals, during which he and the president’s brother, Jim Biden, often invoked his powerful name. After handing over a copy of the laptop’s hard drive to the FBI in December 2019, eight months later Mac Isaac alerted then-President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who provided a copy of the hard drive to The Post. -NY Post

Censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal is perhaps the most brazen case of election interference, after big tech platforms Twitter and Facebook moved to censor it in the crucial weeks before the 2020 US election, while Schiff and others were calling it Russian disinformation.

"Twitter initially labeled my action hacking, so for the first day after my information was leaked, I was bombarded with hate mail and death threats revolving around the idea that I was a hacker, a thief and a criminal," said Mac Isaac, who added that Schiff "has some explaining to do."

"Without any intel, the head of the intel committee decided to share with CNN and its viewers a complete and utter lie," he continued. "A lie issued in the protection of a preferred presidential candidate."

According to Mac Issac, he's endured false accusations of being a Russian spy.

"The fight to get to the bottom of who told everyone this was Russian disinformation is far more important for the nation than me clearing my name," he said.

Mac Isaac was forced to shut down his Delaware repair shop after it was pelted with 'vegetables, eggs and dog excrement,' after which he moved to Colorado to hide for a year.

"CNN’s broadcast of the false statement accuses the Plaintiff of committing an infamous crime, i.e., treason by working with the Russians to commit a crime against the United States of America by attempting to undermine American democracy and the 2020 Presidential election," reads the suit, which similarly accuses the Daily Beast and Politico of peddling disinformation about the case.