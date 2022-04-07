Hunter's Laptop Is "Totally Irrelevant" Now That It's Been Validated: Atlantic Journo

"Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to attend a fire prevention speech delivered by an arsonist? Or perhaps a child safety seminar led by a pedophile? Well, that’s exactly what it felt like Wednesday during the University of Chicago’s “Conference on Disinformation and Erosion of Democracy,” featuring some of the greatest promulgators of disinformation and illiberalism in American history." -The Federalist

Self-proclaimed arbiters of 'disinformation' from CNN and The Atlantic made fools out of themselves this week, after college freshmen at the University of Chicago asked several bombshell questions that went largely unanswered.

The event - opened by former President Barack Obama (whose administration used a fabricated hoax dossier filled with literal Russian disinformation to spy on the Trump campaign) - was moderated by former Obama adviser David Axelrod.

Hunter's Laptop

As Jonathan Turley notes, It appears that some media have a new narrative after admitting that the Hunter Biden laptop is legitimate after all. According to Atlantic Magazine writer and Pulitzer Prize winner Anne Applebaum, the story never did matter because it was just not interesting and “totally irrelevant” to her. Strangely, however, it once did. Applebaum pushed the false narrative as she was slamming others for publishing “Russian disinformation” and using the Hunter Biden story as an example. It only became uninteresting when it turned out to be true.

WATCH The Atlantic’s @anneapplebaum refuse to answer @RealDSchmidt's🔥🔥 question about Hunter Biden’s laptop during @UChicago’s “Disinformation and the Erosion of Democracy” conference! pic.twitter.com/1OgXBBiiI0 — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) April 6, 2022

So, if the Biden family was engaged in selling access to foreign interests, it really has nothing to do with the President of the United States. It is not interesting that there are references to Joe Biden’s knowledge or involvement and possible benefitting from the millions passing through his son. It does not matter that Hunter is shown telling his daughter Naomi: “I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.” (read the rest from Turley here)

Next, we have a student absolutely savaging CNN's Brian Stelter - whose answer consisted of deflection and an empty offer to 'come over and discuss' (off camera).

HOLY SHLIT Brian Stelter just got destroyed by a college freshman



Dunk after dunk after dunk pic.twitter.com/L0BAaCmoXn — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 7, 2022

More on misinformation.

As The Federalist's Evita Duffy writes:

During his Wednesday address, Obama self-righteously claimed that “You have to fight to provide people [with] the information they need to be free and self-governing.” The catch is, who gets to decide which information is good and which information is bad? Obama does. Or, at least, he thinks he and his partisan peers are the special “chosen ones” who should decide what is “disinformation.”

Let’s take a look at the specific “disinformation” Obama is concerned about.

“In our society, you have currently roughly 40 percent of the country that appears convinced that the current president was elected fraudulently and that the election was rigged,” Obama told his audience, making no mention of the fact that larger percentages of Democrats believed the same thing after 2016.

Americans are entirely justified in questioning the results of the 2020 election. Tech oligarch Mark Zuckerberg spent $419 million to interfere in key states’ election processes. At the same time, Big Tech consistently censored conservative thought leaders. The corporate media, Democrats, and Big Tech all conspired to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. And we now know that 16 percent of Biden voters say they would not have voted for Biden had they learned about Hunter’s laptop before election day. (read the rest here)

And so, when the left's feet are held to the fire - Hunter's Laptop 'isn't relevant' and CNN's establishment propaganda is just fine, as long as it furthers the interests of the uniparty. Carry on.