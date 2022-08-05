Hypocrite Trudeau Caught Maskless After Flying On Private Jet

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News (emphasis ours),

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who ensured mask mandates remain in place on planes for Canadians, was caught on camera with his entire family disembarking from a private jet having not worn a mask.

Dave Chan via Getty Images

Canada remains one of the increasingly diminishing number of western governments that demands face masks be worn on flights, with the United States ditching the rule nearly four months ago.

When a Florida judge struck down U.S. version of the law, Trudeau’s government moved to insist that masks would still be required on Canadian airlines and on flights that depart from or arrive in Canada.

However, that rule doesn’t seem to apply to Trudeau himself.

A video showing Trudeau and his family disembarking from a private jet after it arrived in Costa Rica shows none of those who were onboard wearing a face mask.

Justin Trudeau just landed in Costa Rica with private jet, wearing no mask.



🍁 Climate change is for Canadian peasants, not for him.

🍁 Masks are for Canadian peasants not for him.



Everyone is equal. Some are more equal.pic.twitter.com/2MgqkBV7G2 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 5, 2022

One of Trudeau’s daughters even sneezes twice as she is greeted on the tarmac, despite Trudeau insisting that Canadians who have the sniffles should self-isolate.

This isn’t the first time Trudeau’s hypocrisy has caught up with him.

During a photo op aboard an Okanagan, B.C. steam train last month, the Canadian leader “was conspicuously maskless as he shook hands” with other passengers.

Despite the fact that the heritage train was not bound by federal transport regulations, Trudeau still faced criticism for failing to uphold the standards he expects others to meet.

Yet again, it’s one rule for the elite and another rule for the plebs.